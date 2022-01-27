commitlint plugin to use functions as rule value.
sync or
async, as rule value.
npm install --save-dev commitlint-plugin-function-rules @commitlint/cli
Use this plugin in your project's commitlint configuration by specifying it as item in the
plugins array. All rules have same name as the commitlint rules, but with the
function-rules prefix.
Note: The available rules are the same as in commitlint, so it is recommended to disable the commitlint rule when specifying a function rule to avoid undefined behaviour.
module.exports = {
extends: ['@commitlint/config-conventional'],
plugins: ['commitlint-plugin-function-rules'],
rules: {
'header-max-length': [0], // level: disabled
'function-rules/header-max-length': [
2, // level: error
'always',
(parsed) => {
if (parsed.type === 'chore' && parsed.header.length < 20) {
return [true];
}
return [false, 'chore header must not be longer than 120 characters'];
},
],
},
};
