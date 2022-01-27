commitlint plugin function rules

commitlint plugin to use functions as rule value.

Create custom function, sync or async , as rule value.

or , as rule value. Create rules that are based on the commit message.

Write rules with regular expressions.

Use the same rules that are available in commitlint.

Table of contents

Install

npm install --save-dev commitlint-plugin-function-rules @commitlint/cli

Usage

Use this plugin in your project's commitlint configuration by specifying it as item in the plugins array. All rules have same name as the commitlint rules, but with the function-rules prefix.

Note: The available rules are the same as in commitlint, so it is recommended to disable the commitlint rule when specifying a function rule to avoid undefined behaviour.

module .exports = { extends : [ '@commitlint/config-conventional' ], plugins : [ 'commitlint-plugin-function-rules' ], rules : { 'header-max-length' : [ 0 ], 'function-rules/header-max-length' : [ 2 , 'always' , (parsed) => { if (parsed.type === 'chore' && parsed.header.length < 20 ) { return [ true ]; } return [ false , 'chore header must not be longer than 120 characters' ]; }, ], }, };

Documentation

Contributing

Please create an issue if you have a bug report, feature proposal or question that does not yet exist.

Please give this project a star ⭐ if you like it and consider becoming a sponsor to support this project.

Refer to the contributing guide detailed information about other contributions, like pull requests.

Security policy

Please refer to the Security Policy on GitHub for the security policy.

License

This project is licensed under the GPLv3 license.

Copyright © 2020-2021 Jeroen de Bruijn