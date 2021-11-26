commitlint-jira commitlint-jira checks if your commit messages meet the Jira conventional commit format.

Getting started.

Install dependencies

npm install --save-dev @commitlint/cli commitlint-plugin-jira-rules commitlint-config-jira

commitlint-config-jira - is a recomended config who contain preconfigured rules for jira commits messages style. See all rules in description below

config who contain preconfigured rules for jira commits messages style. See all rules in description below commitlint-plugin-jira-rules - is a plugin that implement all jira commits messages style rules and validate commit messages

Configure commitlint to use jira commits messages style config

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'commitlint-plugin-jira-rules' ], extends : [ 'jira' ], }

To lint commits before they are created you can use Husky's 'commit-msg' hook

Run the following in your terminal to create the proper hook.

npx husky add .husky/commit-msg 'commitlint --edit $1'

For version 4 and under of Husky use the following syntax instead in your package.json .

{ "husky" : { "hooks" : { "commit-msg" : "commitlint -E HUSKY_GIT_PARAMS" } } }

Rules

jira-task-id-empty - this rule check if commit message task id is not empty.

// If your task do not have an id use a conventional task id e.g: IB-0000 // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "My commit message body" git commit -m ":My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121, IB-21: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-0000: My commit message body"

jira-task-id-max-length - this rule check if jira task id length is loonger that the provided value.

// Preconfigured and recommended value in commitlint-config-jira is 9 chars // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121212121212121: My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body"

jira-task-id-min-length - this rule check if jira task id length is shorter that the provided value.

// Preconfigured and recommended value in commitlint-config-jira is 3 chars // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "I1: My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body"

jira-task-id-case - this rule check if taskId is in provided case.

// Preconfigured and recommended value in commitlint-config-jira is "uppercase" // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "ib-21: My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121, IB-21: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body"

jira-task-id-separator - this rule check if taskId header and footer is separated with provided value.

// Preconfigured and recommended value in commitlint-config-jira is "-" // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "IB/21: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB_21 :My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-2121, IB-21: My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body"

jira-task-id-project-key - this rule check if commit message task id starts with specific project key.

// Accept a string or an array of strings, by default is disabled // For example [ "PRJ1" , "PRJ2" ] // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "PRJ1-21, PRJ1-22: My commit message body" git commit -m "PRJ2-21: My commit message body"

jira-commit-status-case - this rule check if commit status is in provided case.

// Preconfigured and recomended value in commitlint-config-jira is "uppercase" // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "[wip]IB-21: My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "[WIP]IB-21: My commit message body"

jira-commit-message-separator - this rule check if commit message separator match provided separator.

// Preconfigured and recomended value in commitlint-config-jira is ":" // ❌ Bad commit messages git commit -m "IB-21/ My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21 - My commit message body" git commit -m "IB-21% My commit message body" // ✅ Good commit messages git commit -m "IB-21: My commit message body"

Customise/Override commitlint-jira-config rules

// commitlint.config.js module.exports = { plugins: ['commitlint-plugin-jira-rules'], extends: ['jira'], rules: { // to Customise/Override a rule + 'jira-task-id-max-length': [2, 'always', 10] // to turn off a rule + 'jira-task-id-max-length': [0] }, }

