commitlint-config-cz

by Whizark
0.13.2

⚙️ commitlint sharable configuration, automatically converts/merges your cz-customizable (commitizen) config.

Overview

6.9K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

commitlint-config-cz

commitlint sharable configuration files for cz-customizable (customizable Commitizen adapter for conventional commits and conventional changelog).

You can now consistently manage your commit types/scopes for cz-customizable and commitlint in one place.

commitlint-config-cz merges {types,scopes,scopeOverrides} (cz-customizable config) with rules.{type-enum,scope-enum} (commitlint config) and includes some modules and API for config conversion.

Supported Config

commitlint-config-cz use only one config in the following order of precedence.

  1. config.cz-customizable.config in package.json.
  2. .cz-config.js in your package root (supported by cz-customizable).

Installation

  1. Install & setup (commitizen &) cz-customizable.

  2. Install commitlint.

  3. Install commitlint-config-cz as a local dependency.

    npm install commitlint-config-cz --save-dev

Usage

Extend your commitlint config by cz in commitlint.config.js.

module.exports = {
    extends: [
        'other-config',
        'cz'
    ]
};

Modules & API

commitlint-config-cz includes some modules and API for config conversion.

config.js

Gets the converted commitlint config from the cz-customizable config which is defined in package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const config = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/config')();

get(pathOrCzConfig: string | Object, defaultConfig?: Object): Object

Gets the commitlint config from a path to config file.

const getConfig = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/config').get;

// From a path.
const config = getConfig('path/to/.cz-config.js');

const getConfig = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/config').get;
const czConfig  = { /* `cz-customizable` config object. */ };

// From a `cz-customizable` config object.
const config = getConfig(czConfig);

const getConfig     = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/config').get;
const czConfig      = { /* `cz-customizable` config object. */ };
const defaultConfig = {  // The default `commitlint` config.
    rules: {
        'scope-enum': [  // rule
            2,           // [1] level
            'always',    // [2] applicability
            [],          // [3] value
        ],
        'type-enum' : [  // rule
            2,           // [1] level
            'always',    // [2] applicability
            [],          // [3] value
        ],
    },
};

// Converts and merges the `cz-customizable` config with the default `commitlint` config.
const config = getConfig(czConfig, defaultConfig);
  1. If cz-customizable config has scopes, scopeOverrides or types field, the value(s) [3] of the default commitlint config is/are REPLACED by converted value(s).
    Level [1] and applicability [2] remain as they are.
  2. scope-enum rule or/and type-enum rule is/are REMOVED, if its value is an empty array.

cz-config.js

Gets the cz-customizable config as an object from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const czConfig = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/cz-config')();

get(path: string): Object

Gets the cz-customizable config as an object from a path.

const getCzConfig = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/cz-config').get;

const czConfig = getCzConfig('path/to/.cz-config.js');

scopes.js

Gets the value for scope-enum rule from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const scopes = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/scopes')();

get(czConfig: Object): string[]

Gets the value for scope-enum rule from a cz-customizable config object.

const getScopes = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/scopes').get;
const czConfig  = { /* cz-customizable config object. */ };

const scopes = getScopes(czConfig);

types.js

Gets the value for type-enum rule from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const types = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/types')();

get(czConfig: Object): string[]

Gets the value for type-enum rule from package.json or cz-customizable config object.

const getTypes = require('commitlint-config-cz/lib/types').get;
const czConfig = { /* `cz-customizable` config object. */ };

const types = getTypes(czConfig);

