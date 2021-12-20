commitlint sharable configuration files for cz-customizable (customizable Commitizen adapter for conventional commits and conventional changelog).

You can now consistently manage your commit types/scopes for cz-customizable and commitlint in one place.

commitlint-config-cz merges {types,scopes,scopeOverrides} (cz-customizable config) with rules.{type-enum,scope-enum} (commitlint config) and includes some modules and API for config conversion.

Supported Config

commitlint-config-cz use only one config in the following order of precedence.

config.cz-customizable.config in package.json . .cz-config.js in your package root (supported by cz-customizable).

Installation

Usage

Extend your commitlint config by cz in commitlint.config.js .

module .exports = { extends : [ 'other-config' , 'cz' ] };

Modules & API

commitlint-config-cz includes some modules and API for config conversion.

Gets the converted commitlint config from the cz-customizable config which is defined in package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const config = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/config' )();

get(pathOrCzConfig: string | Object, defaultConfig?: Object): Object

Gets the commitlint config from a path to config file.

const getConfig = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/config' ).get; const config = getConfig( 'path/to/.cz-config.js' );

const getConfig = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/config' ).get; const czConfig = { }; const config = getConfig(czConfig);

const getConfig = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/config' ).get; const czConfig = { }; const defaultConfig = { rules : { 'scope-enum' : [ 2 , 'always' , [], ], 'type-enum' : [ 2 , 'always' , [], ], }, }; const config = getConfig(czConfig, defaultConfig);

If cz-customizable config has scopes , scopeOverrides or types field, the value(s) [3] of the default commitlint config is/are REPLACED by converted value(s).

Level [1] and applicability [2] remain as they are. scope-enum rule or/and type-enum rule is/are REMOVED, if its value is an empty array.

Gets the cz-customizable config as an object from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const czConfig = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/cz-config' )();

get(path: string): Object

Gets the cz-customizable config as an object from a path.

const getCzConfig = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/cz-config' ).get; const czConfig = getCzConfig( 'path/to/.cz-config.js' );

Gets the value for scope-enum rule from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const scopes = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/scopes' )();

Gets the value for scope-enum rule from a cz-customizable config object.

const getScopes = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/scopes' ).get; const czConfig = { }; const scopes = getScopes(czConfig);

Gets the value for type-enum rule from package.json or .cz-config.js in your package root.

const types = require ( 'commitlint-config-cz/lib/types' )();

Gets the value for type-enum rule from package.json or cz-customizable config object.