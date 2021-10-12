openbase logo
Readme

commit-stream

Turn a git log into a stream of commit objects

npm npm

API

commitStream([defaultGithubUser, defaultGithubProject])

Returns an object stream that you can pipe a stream of newlines from the output of git log to. The output of the stream is a series of objects, each representing a commit from the log.`

Intended to be used on a standard log format (not a simplified one using one of the simplifying --format options) but it will also process change stats if you git log --stat.

Typical usage:

var spawn      = require('child_process').spawn
  , split2     = require('split2')
  , listStream = require('list-stream')

spawn('bash', [ '-c', 'git log' ])
  .stdout.pipe(split2()) // break up by newline characters
  .pipe(commitStream('rvagg', 'commit-stream'))
  .pipe(listStream.obj(onCommitList))


function onCommitList (err, list) {
  // list is an array of objects
}

Commit object properties:

  • sha: the full commit sha
  • author: an object representing the author of the commit
    • name: the name of the committer
    • email: the email of the committer
  • authors: a list of such objects representing the authors of the commit, supporting multiple authors through Co-authored-by:
  • authorDate: a string representing the date of the original commit by the author (never change)
  • commitDate: a string representing the date of the last change of the commit
  • summary: the one-line summary of the commit
  • description: the free-form text content of the summary, minus specific metadata lines
  • reviewers: an array containing objects with name and email properties if the commit metadata contains reviewers in a Reviewed-By: Foo Bar <baz@boom> format.
  • changes: if --stat data is included in the git log, an object containing change stats:
    • files: the number of files changed
    • insertions: the number of new lines inserted
    • deletions: the number of old lines removed
  • prUrl: a URL pointing to a pull-request where this change was made if the commit metadata contains a PR-URL: https://github.com/user/project/pull/XX line. Note that whatever proceeds the PR-URL: string will be collected in this property; one exception being that if a shortened #XX version is found and you have supplied defaultGitHubUser and defaultGitHubProject arguments to the constructor then a full GitHub pull-request will be reconstituted in its place.
  • ghUser, ghProject, ghIssue: if a proper GitHub pull request is found for the prUrlproperty (including shortened#XX` ones), these properties will be added to point to the original user, project and issue (pull-request) for this change, as extracted from the URL.

License

commit-stream is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.

