Turn a git log into a stream of commit objects

API

commitStream([defaultGithubUser, defaultGithubProject])

Returns an object stream that you can pipe a stream of newlines from the output of git log to. The output of the stream is a series of objects, each representing a commit from the log.`

Intended to be used on a standard log format (not a simplified one using one of the simplifying --format options) but it will also process change stats if you git log --stat .

Typical usage:

var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ).spawn , split2 = require ( 'split2' ) , listStream = require ( 'list-stream' ) spawn( 'bash' , [ '-c' , 'git log' ]) .stdout.pipe(split2()) .pipe(commitStream( 'rvagg' , 'commit-stream' )) .pipe(listStream.obj(onCommitList)) function onCommitList ( err, list ) { }

Commit object properties:

sha : the full commit sha

: the full commit sha author : an object representing the author of the commit name : the name of the committer email : the email of the committer

: an object representing the author of the commit authors : a list of such objects representing the authors of the commit, supporting multiple authors through Co-authored-by:

: a list of such objects representing the authors of the commit, supporting multiple authors through authorDate : a string representing the date of the original commit by the author (never change)

: a string representing the date of the original commit by the author (never change) commitDate : a string representing the date of the last change of the commit

: a string representing the date of the last change of the commit summary : the one-line summary of the commit

: the one-line summary of the commit description : the free-form text content of the summary, minus specific metadata lines

: the free-form text content of the summary, minus specific metadata lines reviewers : an array containing objects with name and email properties if the commit metadata contains reviewers in a Reviewed-By: Foo Bar <baz@boom> format.

: an array containing objects with and properties if the commit metadata contains reviewers in a format. changes : if --stat data is included in the git log, an object containing change stats: files : the number of files changed insertions : the number of new lines inserted deletions : the number of old lines removed

: if data is included in the git log, an object containing change stats: prUrl : a URL pointing to a pull-request where this change was made if the commit metadata contains a PR-URL: https://github.com/user/project/pull/XX line. Note that whatever proceeds the PR-URL: string will be collected in this property; one exception being that if a shortened #XX version is found and you have supplied defaultGitHubUser and defaultGitHubProject arguments to the constructor then a full GitHub pull-request will be reconstituted in its place.

: a URL pointing to a pull-request where this change was made if the commit metadata contains a line. Note that whatever proceeds the string will be collected in this property; one exception being that if a shortened version is found and you have supplied and arguments to the constructor then a full GitHub pull-request will be reconstituted in its place. ghUser , ghProject, ghIssue : if a proper GitHub pull request is found for the prUrl property (including shortened #XX` ones), these properties will be added to point to the original user, project and issue (pull-request) for this change, as extracted from the URL.

License

commit-stream is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.