Turn a
git log into a stream of commit objects
commitStream([defaultGithubUser, defaultGithubProject])
Returns an object stream that you can pipe a stream of newlines from the output of
git log to. The output of the stream is a series of objects, each representing a commit from the log.`
Intended to be used on a standard log format (not a simplified one using one of the simplifying
--format options) but it will also process change stats if you
git log --stat.
Typical usage:
var spawn = require('child_process').spawn
, split2 = require('split2')
, listStream = require('list-stream')
spawn('bash', [ '-c', 'git log' ])
.stdout.pipe(split2()) // break up by newline characters
.pipe(commitStream('rvagg', 'commit-stream'))
.pipe(listStream.obj(onCommitList))
function onCommitList (err, list) {
// list is an array of objects
}
Commit object properties:
sha: the full commit sha
author: an object representing the author of the commit
name: the name of the committer
email: the email of the committer
authors: a list of such objects representing the authors of the commit, supporting multiple authors through
Co-authored-by:
authorDate: a string representing the date of the original commit by the author (never change)
commitDate: a string representing the date of the last change of the commit
summary: the one-line summary of the commit
description: the free-form text content of the summary, minus specific metadata lines
reviewers: an array containing objects with
name and
email properties if the commit metadata contains reviewers in a
Reviewed-By: Foo Bar <baz@boom> format.
changes: if
--stat data is included in the git log, an object containing change stats:
files: the number of files changed
insertions: the number of new lines inserted
deletions: the number of old lines removed
prUrl: a URL pointing to a pull-request where this change was made if the commit metadata contains a
PR-URL: https://github.com/user/project/pull/XX line. Note that whatever proceeds the
PR-URL: string will be collected in this property; one exception being that if a shortened
#XX version is found and you have supplied
defaultGitHubUser and
defaultGitHubProject arguments to the constructor then a full GitHub pull-request will be reconstituted in its place.
ghUser,
ghProject, ghIssue
: if a proper GitHub pull request is found for the prUrl
property (including shortened#XX` ones), these properties will be added to point to the original user, project and issue (pull-request) for this change, as extracted from the URL.
commit-stream is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.