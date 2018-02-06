A simple CLI tool to post commit statuses to GitHub from CI. Supports CircleCI, Travis CI, and Codeship.
At Taskworld, we want to have fine-grain status report for each commit. This is a perfect use case for GitHub’s commit status API.
commit-status will look for GitHub access from these environment variables, in this order:
GH_STATUS_TOKEN
GH_TOKEN
That token should have
repo:status scope.
You can create a bot account and obtain a token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new.
If you use GitHub Enterprise, then you can override the API endpoint by
GITHUB_API environment variable.
env GITHUB_API=https://[hostname]/api/v3 commit-message ...
Inside your CI deps script, install
commit-status there:
npm install -g commit-status
Whenever you want to post a commit status from CI, invoke the command:
commit-status <state> <context> <description> [<url>]
state — Either
pending,
success,
error,
failure
context — “A string label to differentiate this status from the status of other systems.”
description — “A short description of the status.”
url — The URL to display.
Example CircleCI setup:
- |
if gulp lint
then commit-status success lint/eslint "Linting successful."
else commit-status failure lint/eslint "There are lint errors."
fi
const commitStatus = require('commit-status')
commitStatus.post({
state: 'success',
context: 'lint/eslint',
description: 'Linting successful.'
})