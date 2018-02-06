A simple CLI tool to post commit statuses to GitHub from CI. Supports CircleCI, Travis CI, and Codeship.

About

At Taskworld, we want to have fine-grain status report for each commit. This is a perfect use case for GitHub’s commit status API.

Usage

Configure CI to expose GitHub access token

commit-status will look for GitHub access from these environment variables, in this order:

GH_STATUS_TOKEN

GH_TOKEN

That token should have repo:status scope.

You can create a bot account and obtain a token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new.

Use with GitHub Enterprise

If you use GitHub Enterprise, then you can override the API endpoint by GITHUB_API environment variable.

env GITHUB_API=https://[hostname]/api/v3 commit-message ...

CLI

Install

Inside your CI deps script, install commit-status there:

npm install -g commit-status

Post commit status

Whenever you want to post a commit status from CI, invoke the command:

commit-status < state > < context > < description > [ < url > ]

state — Either pending , success , error , failure

— Either , , , context — “A string label to differentiate this status from the status of other systems.”

— “A string label to differentiate this status from the status of other systems.” description — “A short description of the status.”

— “A short description of the status.” url — The URL to display.

Example CircleCI setup:

- | if gulp lint then commit-status success lint/eslint "Linting successful." else commit-status failure lint/eslint "There are lint errors." fi

API