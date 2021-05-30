Build command line application with multiple commands the easy way. To be used with minimist.
var program = require('commist')()
, minimist = require('minimist')
, result
result = program
.register('abcd', function(args) {
console.log('just do', args)
})
.register({ command: 'restore', equals: true }, function(args) {
console.log('restore', args)
})
.register('args', function(args) {
args = minimist(args)
console.log('just do', args)
})
.register('abcde code', function(args) {
console.log('doing something', args)
})
.register('another command', function(args) {
console.log('anothering', args)
})
.parse(process.argv.splice(2))
if (result) {
console.log('no command called, args', result)
}
When calling commist programs, you can abbreviate down to three char words. In the above example, these are valid commands:
node example.js abc
node example.js abc cod
node example.js anot comm
Moreover, little spelling mistakes are corrected too:
node example.js abcs cod
If you want that the command must be strict equals, you can register the command with the json configuration:
program.register({ command: 'restore', strict: true }, function(args) {
console.log('restore', args)
})
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT