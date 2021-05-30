commist

Build command line application with multiple commands the easy way. To be used with minimist.

var program = require ( 'commist' )() , minimist = require ( 'minimist' ) , result result = program .register( 'abcd' , function ( args ) { console .log( 'just do' , args) }) .register({ command : 'restore' , equals : true }, function ( args ) { console .log( 'restore' , args) }) .register( 'args' , function ( args ) { args = minimist(args) console .log( 'just do' , args) }) .register( 'abcde code' , function ( args ) { console .log( 'doing something' , args) }) .register( 'another command' , function ( args ) { console .log( 'anothering' , args) }) .parse(process.argv.splice( 2 )) if (result) { console .log( 'no command called, args' , result) }

When calling commist programs, you can abbreviate down to three char words. In the above example, these are valid commands:

node example .js abc node example .js abc cod node example .js anot comm

Moreover, little spelling mistakes are corrected too:

node example .js abcs cod

If you want that the command must be strict equals, you can register the command with the json configuration:

program.register({ command : 'restore' , strict : true }, function ( args ) { console .log( 'restore' , args) })

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT