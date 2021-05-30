openbase logo
commist

by Matteo Collina
2.0.0 (see all)

Build your commands on minimist!

Readme

commist

Build Status

Build command line application with multiple commands the easy way. To be used with minimist.

var program = require('commist')()
  , minimist = require('minimist')
  , result

result = program
  .register('abcd', function(args) {
    console.log('just do', args)
  })
  .register({ command: 'restore', equals: true }, function(args) {
    console.log('restore', args)
  })
  .register('args', function(args) {
    args = minimist(args)
    console.log('just do', args)
  })
  .register('abcde code', function(args) {
    console.log('doing something', args)
  })
  .register('another command', function(args) {
    console.log('anothering', args)
  })
  .parse(process.argv.splice(2))

if (result) {
  console.log('no command called, args', result)
}

When calling commist programs, you can abbreviate down to three char words. In the above example, these are valid commands:

node example.js abc
node example.js abc cod
node example.js anot comm

Moreover, little spelling mistakes are corrected too:

node example.js abcs cod

If you want that the command must be strict equals, you can register the command with the json configuration:

  program.register({ command: 'restore', strict: true }, function(args) {
    console.log('restore', args)
  })

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT

