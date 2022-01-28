The Salesforce Commerce SDK allows easy interaction with the Salesforce B2C Commerce platform APIs on the Node.js runtime. For a more lightweight SDK, which works in a browser and Node.js for the shopper experience, see our Isomorphic SDK

Visit the Commerce Cloud Developer Center to learn more about Salesforce Commerce. The developer center has API documentation, getting started guides, community forums, and more. ​

⚠️ Planned future release will contain breaking changes ⚠️

Due to an issue with the generation of the type definitions, an upcoming release of the SDK will change type definitions to include namespaces. As this is a breaking change, a new major version will be released (v3.0.0). Only the names of the types will change, not their contents or any of the exported code. If you only use JavaScript, or if you use TypeScript but only import the client classes, then your usage will not change. You will likely only need to make changes if you import the type definitions directly.

Prerequisites

Download and install Node.js and npm here. ​

Note: Only Node.js version 12 and 14 LTS are supported. Other versions can cause unexpected results. To use a different version of Node.js for other projects, you can manage multiple versions of Node.js with nvm. ​

Installation

Use npm to install the Commerce SDK. ​

npm install commerce-sdk

Usage

To use an SDK client, instantiate an object of that client and configure these parameters.

Note: These are optional parameters.

Parameter Description baseUri URL of the service with which the SDK interacts. If the baseUri isn't provided, the default baseUri for the relevant RAML file is used. clientId ID of the client account created with Salesforce Commerce. organizationId The unique identifier for your Salesforce identity. shortCode Region specific merchant ID. siteId A unique site ID (for example, RefArch or SiteGenesis).

Sample Code

​ import * as CommerceSdk from "commerce-sdk" ; const { ClientConfig, helpers, Search } = CommerceSdk; const config = { headers : {}, parameters : { clientId : '<your-client-id>' , organizationId : '<your-org-id>' , shortCode : '<your-short-code>' , siteId : '<your-site-id>' } } helpers.getShopperToken(config, { type : "guest" }).then( async (token) => { try { config.headers[ "authorization" ] = token.getBearerHeader(); const searchClient = new Search.ShopperSearch(config); const searchResults = await searchClient.productSearch({ parameters : { q : "dress" , limit : 5 } }); if (searchResults.total) { const firstResult = searchResults.hits[ 0 ]; console .log( ` ${firstResult.productId} ${firstResult.productName} ` ); } else { console .log( "No results for search" ); } return searchResults; } catch (e) { console .error(e); console .error( await e.response.text()); } }).catch( async (e) => { console .error(e); console .error( await e.response.text()); });

Error Handling

SDK methods return an appropriate object by default when the API call returns a successful response. The object is built from the body of the response. If the API response is not successful, an Error is thrown. The error message is set to the status code plus the status text. The Error object includes a custom 'response' attribute with the entire Response object for inspection.

try { await productClient.getProduct({ parameters: { id: "non-existant-id" } }); } catch (e) { console .error( await e.response.text()); }

{ "title" : "Product Not Found" , "type" : "https://api.commercecloud.salesforce.com/documentation/error/v1/errors/product-not-found" , "detail" : "No product with ID 'non-existant-id' for site 'RefArch' could be found." , "productId" : "non-existant-id" , "siteId" : "RefArch" }

Autocompletion

When using an IDE such as VSCode, the autocomplete feature lets you view the available method and class definitions, including parameters. ​

To view the details of a method or a variable, hover over methods and variables. ​

Autocomplete also shows the available properties of the data returned by SDK methods.

Caching

The SDK currently supports two types of caches - In-memory and Redis. Both the implementations respect standard cache headers. To use another type of cache, write your own implementation of the CacheManager. See the default cache manager to design your implementation.

Cache storage adapter

The default cache storage is limited to 10,000 distinct entities before applying a simple least recently used policy for cache replacement. The limit can be changed by creating a quick-lru storage adapter.

import { CacheManagerKeyv } from '@commerce-apps/core' ; import { QuickLRU } from 'quick-lru' ; const cacheManagerKeyv = new CacheManagerKeyv({ keyvStore : new QuickLRU({ maxSize : 50000 }), }); const config = { cacheManager : cacheManagerKeyv, parameters : { clientId : '<your-client-id>' , organizationId : '<your-org-id>' , shortCode : '<your-short-code>' , siteId : '<your-site-id>' }, };

See these directions to create a cache storage adapter.

In-memory cache

In-memory caching of responses is enabled by default. To disable caching for a client, set cacheManager to 'null'.

const config = { cacheManager : null , parameters : { clientId : '<your-client-id>' , organizationId : '<your-org-id>' , shortCode : '<your-short-code>' , siteId : '<your-site-id>' }, };

Redis cache

To use a Redis cache, instantiate a CacheManagerRedis object with a Redis URL and add it to your client config object.

import { CacheManagerRedis } from '@commerce-apps/core' ; const cacheManager = new CacheManagerRedis({ connection : 'redis://localhost:6379' , }); const config = { cacheManager : cacheManager, parameters : { clientId : '<your-client-id>' , organizationId : '<your-org-id>' , shortCode : '<your-short-code>' , siteId : '<your-site-id>' }, };

Memory management

Redis can be configured to apply an eviction policy when the specified memory limit is reached. See this article to set up Redis as an LRU cache and to learn more about supported eviction policies.

Retry Policies

Use the node-retry package to facilitate request retries. The following retry type definition is taken from the node-retry package.

type RetrySettings = { forever?: boolean ; unref?: boolean ; maxRetryTime?: number ; retries?: number ; factor?: number ; minTimeout?: number ; maxTimeout?: number ; randomize?: boolean ; };

All options can be set per client or per request.

Example:

productClient = new Product({ retrySettings : { retries : 2 , maxTimeout : 200 , minTimeout : 100 } }

Logging

Default log level of the SDK is WARN (warning). SDK uses loglevel npm package. All the log levels supported by loglevel package are supported in SDK.

To change the loglevel, set the desired level on the SDK logger.

import { sdkLogger } from 'commerce-sdk' ; sdkLogger.setLevel(sdkLogger.levels.INFO);

INFO level logging enables:

brief request and response logging

DEBUG level logging enables logging of:

fetch options

curl command of the request

response (response body is not included)

cache operations

Note: Debug level logging may expose sensitive data in the logs

Security

This library doesn't store or refresh authentication tokens. Storing and refreshing authentication tokens is the responsibility of the SDK consumer.

This library limits its runtime dependencies to reduce the total cost of ownership as much as possible. However, we recommend that you have security stakeholders review all third-party products (3PP) and their dependencies.

For more information about security considerations related to developing headless commerce applications, see Security Considerations for Headless Commerce on the Commerce Cloud Developer Center.

If you discover any potential security issues, please report them to security@salesforce.com as soon as possible.

Additional Documentation

License Information

The Commerce SDK is licensed under BSD-3-Clause license. See the license for details.