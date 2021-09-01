openbase logo
ccl

comment_core_library

by Jim Chen
0.11.0 (see all)

Javascript Live Comment (Danmaku) Engine Implementation. JS弹幕模块核心，提供从基本骨架到高级弹幕的支持。

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CommentCoreLibrary 弹幕核心通用构件

NPM version Bower version License Build Status: Linux Coverage Status

Other Languages: 简体中文

The CommentCoreLibrary is a set of Javascript modules that make up the core controller for comments streaming on top of timed media (video or audio). It is intended as a catalyst for the development of timed "danmaku" comments in HTML5.

Developers willing to incorporate similar comment streaming functionalities inside their own projects (whether web based or not) are encouraged to learn from and extend from the CommentCoreLibrary.

Testing

We have a live demo here. Feel free to open tickets if this demo test has bugs.

License

The CommentCoreLibrary is licensed under the permissive MIT License. If you wish to use this in any project, you can simply include the following line:

CommentCoreLibrary (//github.com/jabbany/CommentCoreLibrary) - Licensed under the MIT license

Installing

With bower: bower install comment-core-library

With npm: npm install comment-core-library

For Rails, installing with rails-assets is recommended

In Gemfile:

# Add https://rails-assets.org as the new gem source
source 'https://rails-assets.org'

gem 'rails-assets-comment-core-library'

Examples and Documentation

  • Documentation can be found inside the docs/ folder.
  • Experimental modules are in experimental/.
  • You may test using test data found in test/.

Contributing

We encourage any contributions to this project, please read CONTRIBUTING for details on how to contribute to the project.

Also, feel free to have a look at our sister project ABPlayerHTML5 for a reference implementation of a video player with CommentCoreLibrary.

