Regular expression for matching JavaScript comments

This is pretty fragile and created for performance reasons where using a real parser would be overkill. Do not use it with untrusted user input.

Install

npm install comment-regex

Usage

import {commentRegex} from 'comment-regex' ; commentRegex().test( '/* unicorn */

var foo = true;' ); commentRegex().exec( '/* unicorn */

var foo = true;' )[ 2 ].trim(); '/* unicorn */

var foo = true;

var unicorn = "rainbows"; // rainbow' .match(commentRegex());

API

The contents of the comment is in the first submatch.

Returns a regex for matching line and block comments.

Returns a regex for matching line comments.

Returns a regex for matching block comments.