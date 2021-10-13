openbase logo
comment-regex

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching JavaScript comments

20.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

comment-regex

Regular expression for matching JavaScript comments

This is pretty fragile and created for performance reasons where using a real parser would be overkill. Do not use it with untrusted user input.

Install

npm install comment-regex

Usage

import {commentRegex} from 'comment-regex';

// Contains a comment
commentRegex().test('/* unicorn */\nvar foo = true;');
//=> true

// Get the contents of a comment
commentRegex().exec('/* unicorn */\nvar foo = true;')[2].trim();

// Get all the comments
'/* unicorn */\nvar foo = true;\nvar unicorn = "rainbows"; // rainbow'.match(commentRegex());
//=> ['/* unicorn */', ' // rainbow']

API

The contents of the comment is in the first submatch.

commentRegex()

Returns a regex for matching line and block comments.

lineCommentRegex()

Returns a regex for matching line comments.

blockCommentRegex()

Returns a regex for matching block comments.

