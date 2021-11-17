comment-parser is a library helping to handle Generic JSDoc-style comments. It is

language-agnostic – no semantics enforced. You decide what tags are and what they mean. And it can be used with any language supporting /** */ source comments.

no dependencies – it is compact and environment-agnostic, can be run on both the server and browser sides

highly customizable – with a little code you can deeply customize how comments are parsed

bidirectional - you can write comment blocks back to the source after updating or formatting

strictly typed - comes with generated d.ts data definitions since written in TypeScript

npm install comment-parser

💡 Check out the Playground

💡 Previous version lives in 0.x branch

Lib mainly provides two pieces Parser and Stringifier.

Parser

Let's go over string parsing:

const { parse } = require ( 'comment-parser/lib' ) const source = ` /** * Description may go * over few lines followed by @tags * @param {string} name the name parameter * @param {any} value the value of any type */` const parsed = parse(source)

Lib source code is written in TypeScript and all data shapes are conveniently available for your IDE of choice. All types described below can be found in primitives.ts

The input source is first parsed into lines, then lines split into tokens, and finally, tokens are processed into blocks of tags

Block

Description

* @param {string} name the name parameter

* @param {any} value the value parameter * /

Tokens

| line | start | delimiter |postDelimiter|tag |postTag| name |postName| type |postType|description | end | | | 0 |{ 2 } | |

Result

The result is an array of Block objects, see the full output on the playground

[{ description : 'Description may go over multiple lines followed by @tags' , tags : [{ tag : 'param' , name : 'name' , type : 'string' , optional : false , default : undefined , description : 'the name parameter' , problems : [], source : [ ... ], }, ... ], source : [{ number : 1 , source : "/**" , tokens : { start : "" , delimiter : "/**" , postDelimiter : "" , tag : "" , postTag : "" , name : "" , postName : "" , type : "" , postType : "" , description : "" , end : "" } }, ... ], problems : [], }];

While .source[].tokens are not providing readable annotation information, they are essential for tracing data origins and assembling string blocks with stringify

options

interface Options { startLine: number ; fence: string ; spacing: 'compact' | 'preserve' ; tokenizers: Tokenizer[]; }

examples

Stringifier

The stringifier is an important piece used by other tools updating the source code. It goes over Block.source[].tokens items and assembles them back to the string. It might be used with various transforms applied before stringifying.

const { parse, stringify, transforms : {flow, align, indent} } = require ( 'comment-parser' ); const source = ` /** * Description may go * over multiple lines followed by @tags * * @my-tag {my.type} my-name description line 1 description line 2 * description line 3 */` ; const parsed = parse(source); const transform = flow(align(), indent( 0 )) console .log(stringify(transform(parsed[ 0 ])));

Result

examples

Migrating from 0.x version

Code of pre-1.0 version is forked into 0.x and will phase out eventually. Please file the issue if you find some previously existing functionality can't be achieved with 1.x API. Check out migration notes.