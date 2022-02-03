Parse and stringify JSON with comments. It will retain comments even after saved!

Parse JSON strings with comments into JavaScript objects and MAINTAIN comments supports comments everywhere, yes, EVERYWHERE in a JSON file, eventually 😆 fixes the known issue about comments inside arrays.

Stringify the objects into JSON strings with comments if there are

The usage of comment-json is exactly the same as the vanilla JSON object.

There are many other libraries that can deal with JSON with comments, such as json5, or strip-json-comments, but none of them can stringify the parsed object and return back a JSON string the same as the original content.

Imagine that if the user settings are saved in ${library}.json ， and the user has written a lot of comments to improve readability. If the library library need to modify the user setting, such as modifying some property values and adding new fields, and if the library uses json5 to read the settings, all comments will disappear after modified which will drive people insane.

So, if you want to parse a JSON string with comments, modify it, then save it back, comment-json is your must choice!

comment-json parse JSON strings with comments and save comment tokens into symbol properties.

For JSON array with comments, comment-json extends the vanilla Array object into CommentArray whose instances could handle comments changes even after a comment array is modified.

Install

$ npm i comment-json

For TypeScript developers, @types/comment-json could be used

Since 2.4.1 , comment-json contains typescript declarations, so you might as well remove @types/comment-json .

Usage

package.json:

{ "name" : "comment-json" }

const { parse, stringify, assign } = require ( 'comment-json' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const obj = parse(fs.readFileSync( 'package.json' ).toString()) console .log(obj.name) stringify(obj, null , 2 )

Sort keys

It is a common use case to sort the keys of a JSON file

const parsed = parse( `{ // b "b": 2 // a "a": 1 }` ) const sorted = assign( {}, parsed, Object .keys(parsed).sort() ) console .log(stringify(sorted, null , 2 ))

parse(text, reviver? = null , remove_comments? = false ) : object | string | number | boolean | null

text string The string to parse as JSON. See the JSON object for a description of JSON syntax.

The string to parse as JSON. See the JSON object for a description of JSON syntax. reviver? Function() | null Default to null . It acts the same as the second parameter of JSON.parse . If a function, prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned.

Default to . It acts the same as the second parameter of . If a function, prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. remove_comments? boolean = false If true, the comments won't be maintained, which is often used when we want to get a clean object.

Returns CommentJSONValue ( object | string | number | boolean | null ) corresponding to the given JSON text.

If the content is:

{ "foo" : 1 , "bar" : [ "baz" , "quux" ] }

const {inspect} = require ( 'util' ) const parsed = parse(content) console .log( inspect(parsed, { showHidden : true }) ) console .log( Object .keys(parsed)) console .log(stringify(parsed, null , 2 ))

And the value of parsed will be:

{ [ Symbol .for( 'before-all' )]: [{ type : 'BlockComment' , value : '

before-all

' , inline : false , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 3 , column : 3 } } }, { type : 'LineComment' , value : ' before-all' , inline : false , loc : ... }], ... [ Symbol .for( 'after-prop:foo' )]: [{ type : 'BlockComment' , value : ' after-prop:foo ' , inline : true , loc : ... }], foo : 1 , bar : [ "baz" , "quux" , [ Symbol .for( 'after-value:0' )]: [{ type : 'LineComment' , value : ' after-value:0' , inline : true , loc : ... }, ...], ... ] }

There are EIGHT kinds of symbol properties:

Symbol .for( 'before-all' ) Symbol .for( 'before' ) Symbol .for( `before: ${prop} ` ) Symbol .for( `after-prop: ${prop} ` ) Symbol .for( `after-colon: ${prop} ` ) Symbol .for( `after-value: ${prop} ` ) Symbol .for( `after: ${prop} ` ) Symbol .for( 'after-all' )

And the value of each symbol property is an array of CommentToken

interface CommentToken { type : 'BlockComment' | 'LineComment' value: string inline: boolean loc: CommentLocation } interface CommentLocation { start: Location end: Location } interface Location { line: number column: number }

console .log(parse(content, null , true ))

And the result will be:

{ foo : 1 , bar : [ "baz" , "quux" ] }

Special cases

const parsed = parse( ` // comment 1 ` ) console .log(parsed === 1 )

If we parse a JSON of primative type with remove_comments:false , then the return value of parse() will be of object type.

The value of parsed is equivalent to:

const parsed = new Number ( 1 ) parsed[ Symbol .for( 'before-all' )] = [{ type : 'LineComment' , value : ' comment' , inline : false , loc : ... }]

Which is similar for:

Boolean type

type String type

For example

const parsed = parse( ` "foo" /* comment */ ` )

Which is equivalent to

const parsed = new String ( 'foo' ) parsed[ Symbol .for( 'after-all' )] = [{ type : 'BlockComment' , value : ' comment ' , inline : true , loc : ... }]

But there is one exception:

const parsed = parse( ` // comment null ` ) console .log(parsed === null )

stringify(object: any , replacer?, space?): string

The arguments are the same as the vanilla JSON.stringify .

And it does the similar thing as the vanilla one, but also deal with extra properties and convert them into comments.

console .log(stringify(parsed, null , 2 ))

space

If space is not specified, or the space is an empty string, the result of stringify() will have no comments.

For the case above:

console .log(stringify(result)) console .log(stringify(result, null , 2 ))

target object the target object

the target object source? object the source object. This parameter is optional but it is silly to not pass this argument.

the source object. This parameter is optional but it is silly to not pass this argument. keys? Array<string> If not specified, all enumerable own properties of source will be used.

This method is used to copy the enumerable own properties and their corresponding comment symbol properties to the target object.

const parsed = parse( `// before all { // This is a comment "foo": "bar" }` ) const obj = assign({ bar : 'baz' }, parsed) stringify(obj, null , 2 )

Special cases about keys

But if argument keys is specified and is not empty, then comment before all , which belongs to no properties, will NOT be copied.

const obj = assign({ bar : 'baz' }, parsed, [ 'foo' ]) stringify(obj, null , 2 )

Specifying the argument keys as an empty array indicates that it will only copy non-property symbols of comments

const obj = assign({ bar : 'baz' }, parsed, []) stringify(obj, null , 2 )

Non-property symbols include:

Symbol .for( 'before-all' ) Symbol .for( 'before' ) Symbol .for( 'after-all' )

Advanced Section

All arrays of the parsed object are CommentArray s.

The constructor of CommentArray could be accessed by:

const {CommentArray} = require ( 'comment-json' )

If we modify a comment array, its comment symbol properties could be handled automatically.

const parsed = parse( `{ "foo": [ // bar "bar", // baz, "baz" ] }` ) parsed.foo.unshift( 'qux' ) stringify(parsed, null , 2 )

Oh yeah! 😆

But pay attention, if you reassign the property of a comment array with a normal array, all comments will be gone:

parsed.foo = [ 'quux' ].concat(parsed.foo) stringify(parsed, null , 2 )

Instead, we should:

parsed.foo = new CommentArray( 'quux' ).concat(parsed.foo) stringify(parsed, null , 2 )

Special Cases about Trailing Comma

If we have a JSON string str

{ "foo" : "bar" , }

const stringified = stringify(parse(str), null , 2 ) console .log(stringified)

And it will print:

{ "foo" : "bar" }

