commands-events provides commands and events for DDD-based applications.
$ npm install commands-events
First, you need to add a reference to the commands-events module. Since you will use its
Command and
Event constructor functions, it's most probably a good idea to reference them directly.
const { Command, Event } = require('commands-events');
If you need to create a command, call the
Command constructor function and provide the appropriate parameters.
const command = new Command({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'ping'
});
Most of the times, you will want to attach data to the command. For that provide a
data property when creating the command. If you omit the
data property, it will be set to an empty object.
const command = new Command({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'ping',
data: {
ttl: 10 * 1000
}
});
If, additionally, you need to add metadata to the command, specify its
custom property. If you omit the
custom property, it will also be set to an empty object.
const command = new Command({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'ping',
data: {
ttl: 10 * 1000
},
custom: {
sourceIp: '127.0.0.1'
}
});
In any case, the result is an object with an additional
metadata property.
{
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'ping',
id: '4784bce1-4b7b-45a0-87e4-3058303194e6',
data: {
ttl: 10000
},
custom: {
sourceIp: '127.0.0.1'
},
initiator: null,
metadata: {
timestamp: 1421260133331,
correlationId: '4784bce1-4b7b-45a0-87e4-3058303194e6',
causationId: '4784bce1-4b7b-45a0-87e4-3058303194e6'
}
}
To add an initiator to a command, call the
addInitiator function and hand over a JWT token.
const token = getJwt();
command.addInitiator({ token });
Then you can access the initiator's id (which is identical to the
sub claim) by using the
command.initiator.id property. If you want to access the entire token use
command.initiator.token.
Please note that until you provide an initiator, the command's
initiator property will be
null.
If you serialize and deserialize a command, all its data is kept, but its constructor and prototype are lost. To recreate them, use the
deserialize function.
const command = Command.deserialize(serializedCommand);
If you need to create an event, call the
Event constructor function and provide the appropriate parameters.
const event = new Event({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'pinged',
metadata: {
correlationId: '13505cab-0ca2-4502-b8c9-8f3ce63ae390',
causationId: '124885f3-d35e-43a6-84eb-e28c70b5be66'
}
});
If you want to attach data to the event, specify its
data property. If you omit the
data property, it will be set to an empty object.
const event = new Event({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'pinged',
data: {
ttl: 10 * 1000
},
metadata: {
correlationId: '13505cab-0ca2-4502-b8c9-8f3ce63ae390',
causationId: '124885f3-d35e-43a6-84eb-e28c70b5be66'
}
});
By default, an event will always be a
domain event. For other types of events, specify the event's
type property.
const event = new Event({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'pingFailed',
type: 'error',
data: {
ttl: 10 * 1000
},
metadata: {
correlationId: '13505cab-0ca2-4502-b8c9-8f3ce63ae390',
causationId: '124885f3-d35e-43a6-84eb-e28c70b5be66'
}
});
If, additionally, you need to add metadata to the event, specify its
custom property. If you omit the
custom property, it will also be set to an empty object.
const event = new Event({
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'pinged',
data: {
ttl: 10 * 1000
},
custom: {
sourceIp: '127.0.0.1'
},
metadata: {
correlationId: '13505cab-0ca2-4502-b8c9-8f3ce63ae390',
causationId: '124885f3-d35e-43a6-84eb-e28c70b5be66'
}
});
In any case, the result is an object with the following structure.
{
context: {
name: 'network'
},
aggregate: {
name: 'node',
id: '85932442-bf87-472d-8b5a-b0eac3aa8be9'
},
name: 'pinged',
type: 'domain',
data: {
ttl: 10000
},
initiator: null,
metadata: {
timestamp: 1421261012560,
published: false,
correlationId: '13505cab-0ca2-4502-b8c9-8f3ce63ae390',
causationId: '124885f3-d35e-43a6-84eb-e28c70b5be66'
}
}
To add an initiator to an event, call the
addInitiator function and hand over the initiator. The initiator may be taken from a command, e.g. with
command.initiator. It must contain an
id.
event.addInitiator(command.initiator);
Then you can access the initiator's id by using the
event.initiator.id property.
Please note that until you provide an initiator, the event's
initiator property will be
null.
If you serialize and deserialize an event, all its data is kept, but its constructor and prototype are lost. To recreate them, use the
deserialize function.
const event = Event.deserialize(serializedEvent);
If, for whatever reason, you need to create a command or event manually, i.e. without the help of the constructor functions, you may use the
Command.isWellformed and
Event.isWellformed functions to verify whether the created object has the correct format.
const command = { /* ... */ },
event = { /* ... */ };
console.log(Command.isWellformed(command)); // => true
console.log(Event.isWellformed(event)); // => true
Each command and each event is identified by a unique id. It is automatically set whenever you create a new command or event, and it is accessible using the
id property.
Since each event is caused by a command, you may want to find out by which command a given event was caused. You can do so using the event's
metadata.causationId property which contains the causing command's
id. The same is true for commands that were caused by an event, e.g. within a flow.
All commands and events that arise from an originating command additionally have a common id, the so-called
metadata.correlationId. You can use this id to gather all commands and events that deal with a long-running transaction and belong together.
To build this module use roboter.
$ npx roboter
