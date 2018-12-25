commandpost

commandpost is a command-line options parser. This library is inspired by commander.

commander is very user-friendly, but not TypeScript-friendly. commandpost aims to improve this. Of course, commandpost can also be used from an ordinary JavaScript program. 👍

Installation

$ npm install

How to Use

Basic Usage

$ cat cli.ts import * as commandpost from "commandpost" ; let root = commandpost .create<{ spice: string[]; }, { food: string; }>( "dinner <food>" ) .version( "1.0.0" , "-v, --version" ) .description( "today's dinner!" ) .option( "-s, --spice <name>" , "What spice do you want? default: pepper" ) .action((opts, args) => { console.log(`Your dinner is ${args.food} with ${opts.spice[0] || "pepper"} !`); }); commandpost . exec (root, process.argv) .catch(err => { if (err instanceof Error) { console.error(err.stack); } else { console.error(err); } process.exit(1); }); $ node cli.js -- help Usage: dinner [options] [--] <food> Options: -s, --spice <name> What spice do you want? default: pepper $ node cli.js -s "soy sause" "fillet steak" Your dinner is fillet steak with soy sause!

Commands

A top-level command is created by the commandpost.create function.

commandpost also supports sub-commands. A sub-command is created by using the topLevelCommand.subCommand method. Refer to this example for a demonstration.

commandpost can automatically generate help and command usage messages based on your configuration. For best results, it is recommended that you should set .version and .description for your top-level command.

Options

// shorthand & formal option with a required parameter. value is converted to string[]. cmd.option( "-c, --config <configFile>" , "Read setting from specified config file path" ); // option with optional parameter. value is converted to string[]. cmd.option( "-c, --config [configFile]" , "Read setting from specified config file path" ); // option without parameter (flag). option value is converted to boolean and defaults to ` false `. cmd.option( "--suppress-warning" , "Suppress warning" ); // option with `--no-` prefix. option value is converted to boolean and defaults to true . cmd.option( "--no-type-checking" , "Type checking disabled" );

If you want to handle unknown options, you can use the .allowUnknownOption method.

Arguments

// required argument commandpost.create<{}, { food: string; }>( "dinner <food>" ); // optional argument commandpost.create<{}, { food: string; }>( "dinner [food]" ); // variadic argument commandpost.create<{}, { foods: string[]; }>( "dinner <food...>" );

Examples

Contributing

This package's author, vvakame, is not a native English speaker. My first language is Japanese. If you find incorrect English, please send me a pull request.