Commando MongoDBProvider

MongoDB provider for Commando

About

Commando is the official framework for discord.js, I like how easy it is to get started with it and add own commands, types, etc. Recently I started working on a bot that required to be connected to MongoDB. I converted the default SQLLiteProvider into a provider that could use MongoDB as storage.

Installation

If you want to use Discord.js v11, use commando-provider-mongo@1.3.0! yarn add mongodb commando-provider-mongo

With NPM

npm install --save mongodb commando-provider-mongo

## Usage Below is an example on how to use it with [node-mongodb-native] ( https : `` `js const MongoClient = require( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient; const MongoDBProvider = require( 'commando-provider-mongo' ).MongoDBProvider; ... client.setProvider( MongoClient.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017' ).then(client => new MongoDBProvider(client, 'abot' )) ).catch(console.error); ...

License

MIT © Paul Hobbel