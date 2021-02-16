openbase logo
cpm

commando-provider-mongo

by Paul
2.1.0 (see all)

A MongoDB provider for Commando

Overview

913

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Commando MongoDBProvider

Downloads Version Dependency status

MongoDB provider for Commando

About

Commando is the official framework for discord.js, I like how easy it is to get started with it and add own commands, types, etc. Recently I started working on a bot that required to be connected to MongoDB. I converted the default SQLLiteProvider into a provider that could use MongoDB as storage.

Installation

If you want to use Discord.js v11, use commando-provider-mongo@1.3.0!

# With Yarn (recommended)
yarn add mongodb commando-provider-mongo

With NPM

npm install --save mongodb commando-provider-mongo


## Usage
Below is an example on how to use it with [node-mongodb-native](https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native) (recommended). There are probably other mongodb clients whose are able to return a Db instance of MongoClient and you are free to use them. However I will not deliver any support if you use another client.

```js
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const MongoDBProvider = require('commando-provider-mongo').MongoDBProvider;

...

client.setProvider(
    MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017').then(client => new MongoDBProvider(client, 'abot'))
).catch(console.error);

...

License

MIT © Paul Hobbel

