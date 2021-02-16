MongoDB provider for Commando
Commando is the official framework for discord.js, I like how easy it is to get started with it and add own commands, types, etc. Recently I started working on a bot that required to be connected to MongoDB. I converted the default SQLLiteProvider into a provider that could use MongoDB as storage.
If you want to use Discord.js v11, use commando-provider-mongo@1.3.0!
# With Yarn (recommended)
yarn add mongodb commando-provider-mongo
npm install --save mongodb commando-provider-mongo
## Usage
Below is an example on how to use it with [node-mongodb-native](https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native) (recommended). There are probably other mongodb clients whose are able to return a Db instance of MongoClient and you are free to use them. However I will not deliver any support if you use another client.
```js
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const MongoDBProvider = require('commando-provider-mongo').MongoDBProvider;
...
client.setProvider(
MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017').then(client => new MongoDBProvider(client, 'abot'))
).catch(console.error);
...
MIT © Paul Hobbel