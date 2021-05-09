openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

commander-completion

by Todd Wolfson
1.0.1 (see all)

Shell completion for commander.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

commander-completion Build status

Shell completion for Commander.js

This was built as part of foundry, a CLI utility for making releases painless.

$ npm pub|
$ npm publish |

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install commander-completion

var program = require('commander-completion')(require('commander'));
program.name = 'git';
program
  .command('checkout')
  .completion(function (info, cb) {
    // For `git checkout dev/|`
    // info.words.value = ['git', 'checkout', 'dev/']
    // info.word.partialLeft = 'dev/'
    getGitBranches(function (err, allBranches) {
      if (err) {
        return cb(err);
      }

      var branches = allBranches.filter(function (branch) {
        // 'chec' === 'chec' (from 'checkout')
        return partialLeftWord === branch.substr(0, partialLeftWord.length);
      });
      cb(null, branches);
    });
  })
  .action(function () {
    // Checkout a git branch
  });
program
  .command('completion')
  .action(function () {
    program.completion({
      line: process.env.COMP_LINE,
      cursor: process.env.COMP_POINT
    });
  });

// Parse in arguments (e.g. `COMP_LINE="git che" COMP_POINT=7 git completion`)
// Logs: ['checkout']
program.parse(process.argv);

Documentation

commander-completion exposes a mixin function, mixinCommanderCompletion, as its module.exports. After we mixin to Commander.js, we add more methods onto command() objects.

Currently, you are required to specify the name property of your program.

mixinCommanderCompletion(commander)

Add new completion methods to Commander.js' Command objects

  • commander Object - Instance of Commander.js

Command.completion(completionFn)

New method available on Commander.js Commands (e.g. program.command('remote').completion(completionFn))

Save completion function to call when completing the current command

  • completionFn Function - Error-first callback that will callback with matches -completion should have a signature of function (info, cb)
    • info Object - Collection of distilled information about original input
    • cb Function - Error-first callback function to run with matches
      • cb has a signature of function (err, results)

Command.complete(params, cb)

New method available on Commander.js Commands (e.g. program.command('remote').complete(params, cb))

Get completion results for current command

  • params Object - Information similar to that passed in by bash's tab completion
    • line String - Input to complete against (similar to COMP_LINE)
    • cursor Number - Index within line of the cursor (similar to COMP_POINT)
  • cb Function - Optional error-first callback function that receives matches
    • cb should have a signature of function (err, results)
    • If cb is not provided, err will be thrown and results will be printed to stdout via console.log

Examples

An full example of git would be

var program = require('commander-completion')(require('commander'));
program.name = 'git';
program
  // `git checkout master`
  .command('checkout')
  .option('-b', 'Checkout new branch') // `git checkout -b dev/hai`
  .completion(function (info, cb) {
    // Get git branches and find matches
  })
  .action(function () {
    // Checkout a `git` branch
  });
var remote = program.command('remote');
remote
  // `git remote add origin git@github.com:...`
  // No possible tab completion here
  .command('add')
  .action(function () {
    // Add a `git` remote
  });
remote
  // `git remote rm origin`
  .command('rm')
  .completion(function (info, cb) {
    // Get git branches and find matches
  })
  .action(function () {
    // Remove a `git` remote
  });

program.complete({
  // `git remo|add`
  line: 'git remoadd',
  cursor: 8
}, function (err, results) {
  results; // ['remote']
});

program.complete({
  // `git remote |`
  line: 'git remote ',
  cursor: 11
}, function (err, results) {
  results; // ['add', 'rm']
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test.

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

Unlicense

As of Dec 16 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial