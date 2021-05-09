Shell completion for Commander.js
This was built as part of foundry, a CLI utility for making releases painless.
$ npm pub|
$ npm publish |
Install the module with:
npm install commander-completion
var program = require('commander-completion')(require('commander'));
program.name = 'git';
program
.command('checkout')
.completion(function (info, cb) {
// For `git checkout dev/|`
// info.words.value = ['git', 'checkout', 'dev/']
// info.word.partialLeft = 'dev/'
getGitBranches(function (err, allBranches) {
if (err) {
return cb(err);
}
var branches = allBranches.filter(function (branch) {
// 'chec' === 'chec' (from 'checkout')
return partialLeftWord === branch.substr(0, partialLeftWord.length);
});
cb(null, branches);
});
})
.action(function () {
// Checkout a git branch
});
program
.command('completion')
.action(function () {
program.completion({
line: process.env.COMP_LINE,
cursor: process.env.COMP_POINT
});
});
// Parse in arguments (e.g. `COMP_LINE="git che" COMP_POINT=7 git completion`)
// Logs: ['checkout']
program.parse(process.argv);
commander-completion exposes a mixin function,
mixinCommanderCompletion, as its
module.exports. After we mixin to
Commander.js, we add more methods onto
command() objects.
Currently, you are required to specify the
name property of your
program.
mixinCommanderCompletion(commander)
Add new completion methods to
Commander.js' Command objects
Object - Instance of
Commander.js
Command.completion(completionFn)
New method available on
Commander.js Commands (e.g.
program.command('remote').completion(completionFn))
Save completion function to call when completing the current
command
Function - Error-first callback that will callback with matches
-
completion should have a signature of
function (info, cb)
Object - Collection of distilled information about original input
Function - Error-first callback function to run with matches
cb has a signature of
function (err, results)
Command.complete(params, cb)
New method available on
Commander.js Commands (e.g.
program.command('remote').complete(params, cb))
Get completion results for current
command
Object - Information similar to that passed in by
bash's tab completion
String - Input to complete against (similar to
COMP_LINE)
Number - Index within
line of the cursor (similar to
COMP_POINT)
Function - Optional error-first callback function that receives matches
cb should have a signature of
function (err, results)
cb is not provided,
err will be thrown and
results will be printed to
stdout via
console.log
An full example of
git would be
var program = require('commander-completion')(require('commander'));
program.name = 'git';
program
// `git checkout master`
.command('checkout')
.option('-b', 'Checkout new branch') // `git checkout -b dev/hai`
.completion(function (info, cb) {
// Get git branches and find matches
})
.action(function () {
// Checkout a `git` branch
});
var remote = program.command('remote');
remote
// `git remote add origin git@github.com:...`
// No possible tab completion here
.command('add')
.action(function () {
// Add a `git` remote
});
remote
// `git remote rm origin`
.command('rm')
.completion(function (info, cb) {
// Get git branches and find matches
})
.action(function () {
// Remove a `git` remote
});
program.complete({
// `git remo|add`
line: 'git remoadd',
cursor: 8
}, function (err, results) {
results; // ['remote']
});
program.complete({
// `git remote |`
line: 'git remote ',
cursor: 11
}, function (err, results) {
results; // ['add', 'rm']
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
As of Dec 16 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.