Shell completion for Commander.js

$ npm pub| $ npm publish |

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install commander-completion

var program = require ( 'commander-completion' )( require ( 'commander' )); program.name = 'git' ; program .command( 'checkout' ) .completion( function ( info, cb ) { getGitBranches( function ( err, allBranches ) { if (err) { return cb(err); } var branches = allBranches.filter( function ( branch ) { return partialLeftWord === branch.substr( 0 , partialLeftWord.length); }); cb( null , branches); }); }) .action( function ( ) { }); program .command( 'completion' ) .action( function ( ) { program.completion({ line : process.env.COMP_LINE, cursor : process.env.COMP_POINT }); }); program.parse(process.argv);

Documentation

commander-completion exposes a mixin function, mixinCommanderCompletion , as its module.exports . After we mixin to Commander.js , we add more methods onto command() objects.

Currently, you are required to specify the name property of your program .

Add new completion methods to Commander.js' Command objects

commander Object - Instance of Commander.js

New method available on Commander.js Commands (e.g. program.command('remote').completion(completionFn) )

Save completion function to call when completing the current command

completionFn Function - Error-first callback that will callback with matches - completion should have a signature of function (info, cb) info Object - Collection of distilled information about original input The format will be the returned value from twolfson/line-info cb Function - Error-first callback function to run with matches cb has a signature of function (err, results)

- Error-first callback that will callback with matches - should have a signature of

New method available on Commander.js Commands (e.g. program.command('remote').complete(params, cb) )

Get completion results for current command

params Object - Information similar to that passed in by bash's tab completion line String - Input to complete against (similar to COMP_LINE ) cursor Number - Index within line of the cursor (similar to COMP_POINT )

- Information similar to that passed in by tab completion cb Function - Optional error-first callback function that receives matches cb should have a signature of function (err, results) If cb is not provided, err will be thrown and results will be printed to stdout via console.log

- Optional error-first callback function that receives matches

Examples

An full example of git would be

var program = require ( 'commander-completion' )( require ( 'commander' )); program.name = 'git' ; program .command( 'checkout' ) .option( '-b' , 'Checkout new branch' ) .completion( function ( info, cb ) { }) .action( function ( ) { }); var remote = program.command( 'remote' ); remote .command( 'add' ) .action( function ( ) { }); remote .command( 'rm' ) .completion( function ( info, cb ) { }) .action( function ( ) { }); program.complete({ line : 'git remoadd' , cursor : 8 }, function ( err, results ) { results; }); program.complete({ line : 'git remote ' , cursor : 11 }, function ( err, results ) { results; });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

Unlicense

As of Dec 16 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.