Upgraders, please read the release notes

A mature, feature-complete library to parse command-line options.

Synopsis

You can set options using the main notation standards (learn more). These commands are all equivalent, setting the same values:

$ example --verbose --timeout= 1000 --src one .js --src two .js $ example --verbose --timeout 1000 --src one .js two .js $ example -vt 1000 --src one .js two .js $ example -vt 1000 one .js two .js

To access the values, first create a list of option definitions describing the options your application accepts. The type property is a setter function (the value supplied is passed through this), giving you full control over the value received.

const optionDefinitions = [ { name : 'verbose' , alias : 'v' , type : Boolean }, { name : 'src' , type : String , multiple : true , defaultOption : true }, { name : 'timeout' , alias : 't' , type : Number } ]

Next, parse the options using commandLineArgs():

const commandLineArgs = require ( 'command-line-args' ) const options = commandLineArgs(optionDefinitions)

options now looks like this:

{ src : [ 'one.js' , 'two.js' ], verbose : true , timeout : 1000 }

Advanced usage

Beside the above typical usage, you can configure command-line-args to accept more advanced syntax forms.

Command-based syntax (git style) in the form: executable < command > [options] For example. $ git commit

Command and sub-command syntax (docker style) in the form: $ executable < command > [options] < sub-command > [options] For example. $ docker run

Usage guide generation

A usage guide (typically printed when --help is set) can be generated using command-line-usage. See the examples below and read the documentation for instructions how to create them.

A typical usage guide example.

The polymer-cli usage guide is a good real-life example.

Further Reading

There is plenty more to learn, please see the wiki for examples and documentation.

Install

$ npm install command -line-args --save

