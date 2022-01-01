Simple, blazing-fast CSV parsing/encoding in JavaScript. Full RFC 4180 compliance.

Compatible with browsers (>IE8), AMD, and NodeJS.

Installation

Download csv.min.js and reference to it using your preferred method.

If you use Bower, or npm, install the comma-separated-values package.

Instantiation

Create a CSV instance with var csv = new CSV(data); , where data is a plain-text CSV string. You can supply options with the format var csv = new CSV(data, { option: value }); .

Options

cast : true to automatically cast numbers and booleans to their JavaScript equivalents. false otherwise. Supply your own array to override autocasting. Defaults to true .

: to automatically cast numbers and booleans to their JavaScript equivalents. otherwise. Supply your own to override autocasting. Defaults to . lineDelimiter : The string that separates lines from one another. If parsing, defaults to autodetection. If encoding, defaults to '\r

' .

: The that separates lines from one another. If parsing, defaults to autodetection. If encoding, defaults to . cellDelimiter : A 1-character-long string that separates values from one another. If parsing, defaults to autodetection. If encoding, defaults to ',' .

: A 1-character-long that separates values from one another. If parsing, defaults to autodetection. If encoding, defaults to . header : true if the first row of the CSV contains header values, or supply your own array . Defaults to false .

You can update an option's value any time after instantiation with csv.set(option, value) .

Quickstart

For those accustomed to JavaScript, the CSV.js API:

var csv = new CSV(data, [options]); var encoded = csv.encode(); var parsed = csv.parse(); csv.forEach( function ( record ) { }); CSV.parse(data, options); CSV.encode(data, options); CSV.forEach(data, options, callback); CSV.parse(data, { cast : [ 'String' , 'Number' , 'Number' , 'Boolean' ] }); CSV.encode(data, { cast : [ 'Primitive' , 'Primitive' , 'String' ] });

Parsing

By default CSV.js will return an array of arrays .

var data = '\ 1850,20,0,1,1017281\r

\ 1850,20,0,2,1003841\r

\ ... ' ; new CSV(data).parse()

If the CSV's first row is a header, set header to true , and CSV.js will return an array of objects .

var data = '\ year,age,status,sex,population\r

\ 1850,20,0,1,1017281\r

\ 1850,20,0,2,1003841\r

\ ... ' ; new CSV(data, { header : true }).parse();

You may also supply your own header values, if the text does not contain them, by setting header to an array of field values.

var data = '\ 1850,20,0,1,1017281\r

\ 1850,20,0,2,1003841\r

\ ... ' ; new CSV(data, { header : [ 'year' , 'age' , 'status' , 'sex' , 'population' ] }).parse();

Encoding

CSV.js accepts an array of arrays or an array of objects .

var data = [[ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 1 , 1017281 ], [ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 2 , 1003841 ]...]; new CSV(data).encode();

To add headers to an array of arrays , set header to an array of header field values.

var data = [[ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 1 , 1017281 ], [ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 2 , 1003841 ]]; new CSV(data, { header : [ "year" , "age" , "status" , "sex" , "population" ] }).encode();

To add headers to an array of objects , just set header to true .

var data = [ { year : 1850 , age : 20 , status : 0 , sex : 1 , population : 1017281 }, { year : 1850 , age : 20 , status : 0 , sex : 2 , population : 1003841 } ]; new CSV(data, { header : true }).encode();

Streaming

If the dataset that you've provided is to be parsed, calling CSV.prototype.forEach and supplying a function will call your function and supply it with the parsed record immediately after it's been parsed.

var data = '\ 1850,20,0,1,1017281\r

\ 1850,20,0,2,1003841\r

\ ... ' ; new CSV(data).forEach( function ( array ) { });

Likewise, if you've requested an array of objects , you can still call CSV.prototype.forEach :

var data = '\ year,age,status,sex,population\r

\ 1850,20,0,1,1017281\r

\ 1850,20,0,2,1003841\r

\ ... ' ; new CSV(data, { header : true }).forEach( function ( object ) { });

If you're dataset is to be encoded, CSV.prototype.forEach will call your function and supply the CSV-encoded line immediately after the line has been encoded:

var data = [[ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 1 , 1017281 ], [ 1850 , 20 , 0 , 2 , 1003841 ]]; new CSV(data).forEach( function ( line ) { });

Casting

CSV.parse(data, { cast : [ 'String' , 'Number' , 'Number' , 'Boolean' ] }); CSV.encode(data, { cast : [ 'Primitive' , 'Primitive' , 'String' ] });

Convenience Methods

CSV.parse(data, options) CSV.encode(data, options) CSV.forEach(data, options, callback)

Special Thanks