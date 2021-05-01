Comma number

Install

$ npm install --save comma-number

Usage

const commaNumber = require ( 'comma-number' ) commaNumber( 1000 ) commaNumber( -1000 ) commaNumber( -1000 , '.' ) commaNumber( 1000.12 ) commaNumber( -1000.12 ) commaNumber( '-1000,12' , '.' , ',' ) const format = commaNumber.bindWith( '_' , '!' ) format( 1000 ) format( -1000 ) format( 1000.12 ) format( -1000.12 )

Version 2 Changes

Revised implementation changes the API a bit:

input with a type other than string and number is returned as is, not as '0' . supports decimals in the number a string number may use an alternate decimal character, specify it as the third argument added a bindWith function to use a currying style to bind options for a reusable format function.

Other changes:

Added benchmarking to test implementation performance added code coverage added new badges in this README added more versions to the Travis CI config

API

Parameters:

number : {(Number|String)} Number to format

separator : {String} Value used to separate numbers

decimalChar : {String} Value used to separate the decimal value

Returns:

{String} Comma formatted number

The commaNumber function accepts these same parameters as the second and third params. This prevents using currying to bind them and reuse that bound function.

The bindWith function accepts the options and returns a function bound with them.

var commaNumber = require ( 'comma-number' ) , format = commaNumber.bindWith( '_' , '!' ) , result1 = commaNumber( 1234567.89 ) , result2 = format( '1234567.89' ) console .log(result1) console .log(result2)

Scripts for Testing, Benchmarking, and Code Coverage

$ npm test npm run benchmark npm test

Performance Comparison

The rewrite has a considerable performance increase from the previous version.

I converted the benchmark output from my machine into a table.

It compares the performance of version 1.1.0 with 2.0.0. The inputs with decimals can only be processed by the new version so those show as "invalid" for the previous version.