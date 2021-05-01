$ npm install --save comma-number
const commaNumber = require('comma-number')
commaNumber(1000) // "1,000"
commaNumber(-1000) // "-1,000"
commaNumber(-1000, '.') // "-1.000"
commaNumber(1000.12) // "1,000.12"
commaNumber(-1000.12) // "-1,000.12"
commaNumber('-1000,12', '.', ',') // "-1.000,12"
// make a new function using custom separator and decimal char:
const format = commaNumber.bindWith('_', '!')
// use it as you would commaNumber().
format(1000) // "1_000"
format(-1000) // "-1_000"
format(1000.12) // "1_000!12"
format(-1000.12) // "-1_000!12"
Revised implementation changes the API a bit:
string and
number is returned as is, not as
'0'.
bindWith function to use a currying style to bind options for a reusable format function.
Other changes:
Parameters:
Returns:
The
commaNumber function accepts these same parameters as the second and third params. This prevents using currying to bind them and reuse that bound function.
The
bindWith function accepts the options and returns a function bound with them.
// the default commaNumber uses a comma separator and period for decimal char.
var commaNumber = require('comma-number')
// can build a custom version using bindWith.
, format = commaNumber.bindWith('_', '!')
, result1 = commaNumber(1234567.89)
, result2 = format('1234567.89')
console.log(result1) // outputs: 1,234,567.89
console.log(result2) // outputs: 1_234_567!89
# run tests via tap
$ npm test
# benchmark current implementation versus previous
npm run benchmark
# get coverage info by default with testing:
npm test
The rewrite has a considerable performance increase from the previous version.
I converted the benchmark output from my machine into a table.
It compares the performance of version 1.1.0 with 2.0.0. The inputs with decimals can only be processed by the new version so those show as "invalid" for the previous version.