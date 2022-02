Comindware Core UI is a set of components based on Marionette framework and some other third-party libraries. It's built in the best tradition of Marionette and enables you to create complex modular UI by nesting powerful ready-to-use components.

The package includes a variety of components such as editors, layouts, lists, dropdowns, as well as several high-level services to build pop-ups, show messages, arrange RPC-ajax communication and localize the application.

For more details have a look at the demo and JSDoc-based documentation.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) Comindware Inc.

