A legible monospace font... the very typeface you’ve been trained to recognize since childhood. This font is a fork of Shannon Miwa’s Comic Shanns (version 1).
Comic Mono.
I have no font creation skills; I’m just a software developer. This font family is created by patching the original font, Comic Shanns (v1), using a Python script,
generate.py.
You can use this font in your web pages by including the stylesheet. CDN is provided by jsDelivr.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/comic-mono@0.0.1/index.css">
The contents of this package is also published to npm, although the font files are not optimized. See fontsource package (below) for a better option.
It is licensed under the MIT License.