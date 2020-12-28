openbase logo
comic-mono

by Thai Pangsakulyanont
0.0.1 (see all)

A legible monospace font... the very typeface you’ve been trained to recognize since childhood

Readme

Comic Mono

A legible monospace font... the very typeface you’ve been trained to recognize since childhood. This font is a fork of Shannon Miwa’s Comic Shanns (version 1).

Screenshot

Download

Differences from Comic Shanns

  1. All glyphs have been adjusted to have exactly the same width (using code based on monospacifier).
  2. The glyph metrics have been adjusted to make it display better alongside system font, based on Cousine’s metrics.
  3. The name is changed to Comic Mono.
  4. A bold version of the font is generated using FontForge’s Embolden operation.

I have no font creation skills; I’m just a software developer. This font family is created by patching the original font, Comic Shanns (v1), using a Python script, generate.py.

What does it look like?

Check it out! 

{% include_relative generate.py %}

CDN

You can use this font in your web pages by including the stylesheet. CDN is provided by jsDelivr.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/comic-mono@0.0.1/index.css">

npm Package

The contents of this package is also published to npm, although the font files are not optimized. See fontsource package (below) for a better option.

Packages published by third parties

License

It is licensed under the MIT License.

