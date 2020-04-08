Encrypted and versioned configuration storage built with collaboration in mind.
Comfygure is great to manage application configurations for multiple environments, toggle feature flags quickly, manage A/B testing based on configuration files.
It is not a Secret Management Tool, it focus on configurations files, their history, and how teams collaborate with them.
On every server that needs access to the settings of an app, install the
comfy CLI using
npm:
npm install -g comfygure
comfy help
Initialize comfygure in a project directory with
comfy init:
> cd myproject
> comfy init
Initializing project configuration...
Project created on comfy server https://comfy.marmelab.com
Configuration saved locally in .comfy/config
comfy project successfully created
This creates a unique key to access the settings for
myproject, and stores the key in
.comfy/config. You can copy this file to share the credentials with co-workers or other computers.
Note: By default, the
comfy command stores encrypted settings in the
comfy.marmelab.com server. To host your own comfy server, see the related documentation.
Import an existing settings file to comfygure using
comfy setall:
> echo '{"login": "admin", "password": "S3cr3T"}' > config.json
> comfy setall development config.json
Great! Your configuration was successfully saved.
From any computer sharing the same credentials, grab these settings using
comfy get:
> comfy get development
{"login": "admin", "password": "S3cr3T"}
> comfy get development --envvars
export LOGIN='admin';
export PASSWORD='S3cr3T';
To turn settings grabbed from comfygure into environment variables, use the following:
> comfy get development --envvars | source /dev/stdin
> echo $LOGIN
admin
See the documentation to know more about how it works and the remote usage.
Comfygure is licensed under the MIT License, sponsored and supported by marmelab.