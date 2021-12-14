The CometD Project

CometD NodeJS Client

This project implements adapter code that allows the CometD JavaScript Client to run in a NodeJS environment.

The adapter code exports an implementation of XMLHttpRequest so that the CometD JavaScript Client works in NodeJS as it does within a browser environment.

WebSocket is supported via the ws package.

NPM Installation

Firstly, you need to install the CometD NodeJS Client:

npm install cometd-nodejs-client

The CometD NodeJS Client does not depend on the CometD JavaScript Client; you need the CometD JavaScript Client to develop your applications.

Therefore, you need to install the CometD JavaScript Client, version 3.1.2 or greater:

npm install cometd

Usage (CommonJS)

require ( 'cometd-nodejs-client' ).adapt(); var lib = require ( 'cometd' ); var cometd = new lib.CometD(); ...

Usage (ES Modules)

import { CometD } from 'cometd' ; import { adapt } from 'cometd-nodejs-client' ; adapt(); const client = new CometD();

See here for an example CometD client application.