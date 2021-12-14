This project implements adapter code that allows the CometD JavaScript Client to run in a NodeJS environment.
The adapter code exports an implementation of
XMLHttpRequest so that the CometD JavaScript Client works in NodeJS as it does within a browser environment.
WebSocket is supported via the
ws package.
Firstly, you need to install the CometD NodeJS Client:
npm install cometd-nodejs-client
The CometD NodeJS Client does not depend on the CometD JavaScript Client; you need the CometD JavaScript Client to develop your applications.
Therefore, you need to install the CometD JavaScript Client, version 3.1.2 or greater:
npm install cometd
// Run the adapter code that implements XMLHttpRequest.
require('cometd-nodejs-client').adapt();
// Your normal CometD client application here.
var lib = require('cometd');
var cometd = new lib.CometD();
...
import { CometD } from 'cometd';
import { adapt } from 'cometd-nodejs-client';
// Shim XMLHTTPRequest for Node.js (required by CometD).
adapt();
// Your normal CometD client application here.
const client = new CometD();
See here for an example CometD client application.