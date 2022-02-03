openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cometd

by cometd
7.0.5 (see all)

The CometD project, a scalable comet (server push) implementation for web messaging.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

539

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

GitHub CI

The CometD Project

Welcome to the CometD Project, a scalable comet (server push) implementation for the web.

CometD Versions

CometD VersionMin Java VersionMin Jetty VersionServlet APIs
7.0.xJava 11Jetty 11.0.xjakarta.servlet.*
6.0.xJava 11Jetty 10.0.xjavax.servlet.*
5.0.xJava 8Jetty 9.4.xjavax.servlet.*

CometD License

The CometD source code is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

Project Directory Layout

cometd-archetypes    - The Maven archetypes for quick application development
cometd-demo          - Demo of the Java server and of the Dojo/jQuery clients
cometd-documentation - The CometD documentation
cometd-java          - The Java server and java client libraries
cometd-javascript    - The JavaScript (Dojo/jQuery) client libraries

Running the CometD Demo

If you have downloaded the release bundle, then the CometD is already built for you. To run the demonstration with Maven, unzip the release bundle and execute:

$ cd cometd-demo
$ mvn jetty:run

then point your browser at http://localhost:8080

Alternately you can deploy the CometD demo war file into any Servlet 2.5 or later server (e.g. jetty, tomcat, glassfish) with commands like:

$ cp cometd-demo/target/cometd-demo/target/cometd-demo-*.war  $MY_SERVER/webapps/cometd.war
cd $MY_SERVER
<command to run my server>

Reporting Issues

Issues, bugs and requests for enhancements should be filed at https://bugs.cometd.org

Building CometD

If you have cloned the source release, follow the instructions at https://docs.cometd.org/current/reference/#_build, or just do:

$ mvn install

CometD Benchmark

The CometD Benchmark can be run interactively or in batch mode.

To run the server interactively, open a terminal window and type:

$ cd cometd-java/cometd-java-benchmark/cometd-java-benchmark-server/
$ mvn exec:exec

Then follow the instructions printed in the terminal.

To run the client interactively, open another terminal window (potentially on another machine), and type:

$ cd cometd-java/cometd-java-benchmark/cometd-java-benchmark-client/
$ mvn exec:exec

Then follow instructions printed on the terminal to generate the load.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Morvan MikaelRennes, France4 Ratings0 Reviews
August 14, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial