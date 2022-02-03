Welcome to the CometD Project, a scalable comet (server push) implementation for the web.
|CometD Version
|Min Java Version
|Min Jetty Version
|Servlet APIs
7.0.x
|Java 11
|Jetty 11.0.x
jakarta.servlet.*
6.0.x
|Java 11
|Jetty 10.0.x
javax.servlet.*
5.0.x
|Java 8
|Jetty 9.4.x
javax.servlet.*
The CometD source code is released under the Apache 2.0 License.
cometd-archetypes - The Maven archetypes for quick application development
cometd-demo - Demo of the Java server and of the Dojo/jQuery clients
cometd-documentation - The CometD documentation
cometd-java - The Java server and java client libraries
cometd-javascript - The JavaScript (Dojo/jQuery) client libraries
If you have downloaded the release bundle, then the CometD is already built for you. To run the demonstration with Maven, unzip the release bundle and execute:
$ cd cometd-demo
$ mvn jetty:run
then point your browser at http://localhost:8080
Alternately you can deploy the CometD demo war file into any Servlet 2.5 or later server (e.g. jetty, tomcat, glassfish) with commands like:
$ cp cometd-demo/target/cometd-demo/target/cometd-demo-*.war $MY_SERVER/webapps/cometd.war
cd $MY_SERVER
<command to run my server>
Issues, bugs and requests for enhancements should be filed at https://bugs.cometd.org
If you have cloned the source release, follow the instructions at https://docs.cometd.org/current/reference/#_build, or just do:
$ mvn install
The CometD Benchmark can be run interactively or in batch mode.
To run the server interactively, open a terminal window and type:
$ cd cometd-java/cometd-java-benchmark/cometd-java-benchmark-server/
$ mvn exec:exec
Then follow the instructions printed in the terminal.
To run the client interactively, open another terminal window (potentially on another machine), and type:
$ cd cometd-java/cometd-java-benchmark/cometd-java-benchmark-client/
$ mvn exec:exec
Then follow instructions printed on the terminal to generate the load.