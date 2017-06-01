Stable: 2.0.0
No dependencies. Can be loaded as a browser global, AMD module, and Node module. Works with Browserify. Can be installed via NPM or Bower.
Combyne works great with:
Node:
npm install combyne
Bower:
bower install combyne
Require in your source:
var combyne = require("combyne");
// Configure the path if necessary.
require({
paths: {
combyne: "path/to/combyne"
}
});
// Use in a module.
define(["combyne"], function(combyne) {});
There is also an AMD plugin for easier consumption and building:
https://github.com/tbranyen/combyne-amd-loader
combynify is a browserify transform plugin to pre-compile combyne templates.
In your code:
var template = require("./template.combyne");
var data = { ... }
template.render(data)
Install combynify and browserify it:
npm install --save-dev combynify
browserify -t combynify main.js > bundle.js
Once the template is precompiled, there is no dependency on the combyne engine.
Include the latest stable in your markup:
<script src="path/to/dist/combyne.js"></script>
Combyne is written in ES5 and contains polyfills to provide support back to IE 7. These polyfills are omitted in the dist/combyne.js file, but exist in the dist/combyne.legacy.js file. Use this if you are developing/testing with older IE.
var tmpl = combyne("hello {{msg}}!");
tmpl.render({ msg: "world" });
// => hello world!
Combyne works by parsing your template into an AST. This provides mechanisms for intelligent compilation and optimization. The template is converted to JavaScript and invoked upon calling render with data.
By default all templates are encoded to avoid possible issues arising from XSS
attacks. This is specifically applied to properties and you can avoid this by
using the raw property style:
{{{ value }}}. This is very similar to
Mustache.
While using this template engine in the browser, it is important to note that you should not trust unknown values to render unencoded. The recommendation is to forget it exists while writing templates in the browser, unless you know what you're doing and have a valid use case.
View this XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Prevention Cheat Sheet for more information.
Comments are useful for ignoring anything between the open and close. They can be nested.
var tmpl = combyne("test {%-- not parsed --%}");
tmpl.render();
// => test
If you are not happy with the default Mustache-like syntax, you can trivially
change the delimiters to suit your needs. You may only change the delimiters
at a global level, because templates are compiled immediately after invoking
the
combyne function.
// This sets the delimiters, and applies to all templates.
combyne.settings.delimiters = {
START_PROP: "[[",
END_PROP: "]]"
};
var tmpl = combyne("[[msg]]", { msg: "hello world" });
tmpl.render();
// => hello world
Defaults:
START_RAW: "{{{"
END_RAW: "}}}"
START_PROP: "{{"
END_PROP: "}}"
START_EXPR: "{%"
END_EXPR: "%}"
COMMENT: "--"
FILTER: "|"
var template = "{{foo}}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello"
Variables can be literal values, functions, or even objects.
var template = "{{toUpper 'hi'}}";
var context = { toUpper: function(val) { return val.toUpperCase(); } };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "HI"
var template = "{{foo|reverse}}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerFilter("reverse", function(val) {
return val.split("").reverse().join("");
});
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "olleh"
You may find that the property value is not enough information for the filter function, in which case you can send additional arguments.
var tmpl = combyne("{{ code|highlight 'javascript' }}");
tmpl.registerFilter("highlight", function(code, language) {
// Magic highlight function that takes code and language.
return highlight(code, language);
});
var template = "{{foo|reverse|toUpper}}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerFilter("reverse", function(val) {
return val.split("").reverse().join("");
});
tmpl.registerFilter("toUpper", function(val) {
return val.toUpperCase();
});
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "OLLEH"
Instead of being logic-less,
combyne doesn't make any assumptions and
allows you to do things like
if/elsif/else with simple conditionals,
such as
if something == somethingElse or
if not something. All data
types will be coerced to Strings except for Numbers.
var template = "{%if not foo%}why not?{%endif%}";
var context = { foo: false };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "why not?"
or a more complicated example...
var template = "{%if foo == 'hello'%}Hi!{%else%}bye...{%endif%}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "Hi!"
elsif is also supported:
var template = "{%if foo == ''%}goodbye!{%elsif foo == 'hello'%}hello!{%endif%}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello!"
You can also pass conditionals through filters to do more complex logic:
var tmpl = combyne("{%if hello|upper|reverse == 'OLLEH'%}hello{%endif%}");
tmpl.registerFilter('upper', function(value) {
return value.toUpperCase();
});
tmpl.registerFilter("reverse", function(value) {
return value.split("").reverse().join("");
});
var output = tmpl.render({ hello: 'hello'});
/// output == "hello"
It also works with properties that need to be not encoded
var tmpl = combyne("{%if {{{hello}}} == '<>'%}hello{%endif%}");
var output = tmpl.render({ hello: '<>'});
/// output == "hello";
Also works on array-like objects: arguments and NodeList.
var template = "{%each foo%}{{.}} {%endeach%}";
var context = { foo: [1,2,3,4] };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "1 2 3 4 "
You can also pass the value into a filter before iterating over it
var template = "{%each foo|upper%}{{.}} {%endeach%}";
var context = { foo: ["a", "b", "c"] };
template.registerFilter("upper", function(array) {
return array.map(function (entry) {
return entry.toUpperCase();
});
});
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "A B C"
You can even use filters on the root object by either specifying '.' or leaving it blank
var template = "{%each .|upper%}{{.}} {%endeach%}";
var context = ["a", "b", "c"];
template.registerFilter("upper", function(array) {
return array.map(function (entry) {
return entry.toUpperCase();
});
});
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "A B C"
If you pass an array of objects to Combyne, you may iterate it via a shorthand:
var template = "{%each%}{{foo}} {%endeach%}";
var context = [{ foo: 1 }, { foo: 2 }, { foo: 3 }, { foo: 4 }];
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "1 2 3 4 "
var template = "{%each arr as val%}{{val}}{%endeach%}";
var context = { arr: [1,2,3] };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output = "123"
var template = "{%each fruits as val key%}the {{key}} is {{val}}{%endeach%}";
var context = {
fruits: {
apple: "green"
}
};
var tmpl = combyne(template);
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "the apple is green"
var template = "{{foo}} {%partial bar%}";
var context = { foo: "hello" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerPartial("bar", combyne("{{name}}", {
name: "john"
}));
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello john"
If you need to pass the template's data to the partial, simply use the magic
operator
..
var template = "{{foo}} {%partial bar .%}";
var context = { foo: "hello", name: "carl" };
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerPartial("bar", combyne("{{name}}"));
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello carl"
If you need to manipulate the data passed to any partial, you must create a function on the parent template's data that returns an object or array that will be used by the nested partial.
You can even pass arguments along to that function to use.
An example follows:
var template = "{%partial bar showName 'carl'%}";
var context = {
showName: function(name) {
return { displayName: name };
}
};
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerPartial("bar", combyne("hello {{displayName}}"));
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello carl"
If you wish to filter the data passed to the partial you can supply a filter.
var people = { carl: { knownAs: 'Carl, the Duke' } };
var template = "{%partial bar people|find 'carl'%}";
var context = {
find: function(name) {
return people[name];
}
};
var tmpl = combyne(template);
tmpl.registerPartial("bar", combyne("hello {{knownAs}}"));
var output = tmpl.render(context);
/// output == "hello Carl, the Duke"
When using a framework that handles rendering for you and you wish to inject your template into a different template (maybe a layout) in a given region you can express this through template inheritance expressions.
Illustrated below is a typical use case for this feature:
var template = "{%extend layout as content%}<h1>{{header}}</h1>{%endextend%}";
var context = { header: "Home page" };
var page = combyne(template);
// Register the layout template into the page template.
page.registerPartial("layout", combyne("<body>{%partial content%}</body>"));
var output = page.render(context);
/// output == "<body><h1>Home page</h1></body>"
The context object you pass at the
page.render line will be propagated to
the partial template. This means that you can optionally pass a nested object
structure like:
var context = {
header: "My site",
page: {
header: "Home page"
}
};
// Pass the page object to the page template, restricting what it has access
// to.
var layout = "<title>{{header}}</title><body>{%partial content page%}</body>";
// Register it in the partial.
page.registerPartial("layout", combyne(layout));
var output = page.render(context);
/// output == "<title>My site</title><body><h1>Home page</h1></body>"
There are many ways to run the unit tests as this library can operate in various environments.
Open test/index.html in your web browser.
Run the tests inside the Node runtime and within PhantomJS:
grunt test
This will run the tests against the AMD source, the built modern dist/combyne.js, and the built legacy dist/combyne.legacy.js files.
To keep the PhantomJS tests running continuously, run:
grunt karma:watch
The tests will automatically run whenever files change.
If you run the tests through Karma, a test/coverage directory will be created containing folders that correspond with the environment where the tests were run.
If you are running the defaults you should see something that looks like:
.
└── coverage
├── Chrome 33.0.1750 (Linux)
└── PhantomJS 1.9.7 (Linux)
Inside PhantomJS contains the HTML output that can be opened in a browser to inspect the source coverage from running the tests.