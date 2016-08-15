combos

Generate all possible permutations of an object's key-value pairs. Combos takes all the possible values an object's keys can have and creates all possible combinations of those values for each key.

This is perfect for reducing duplication in tests when multiple versions of an object should produce the same test results. This could be especially useful with React components and nontrivial prop combinations.

Install

npm install combos

Usage

Import/require the combos function and provide it with an object. The keys of the object are the keys you desire to have in your final objects. The values are an array, containing all possible values that given key can have. The return value is an array containing every version of the object with all possible combinations of the values.

A simple example helps explain:

import combos from 'combos' ; const combos = require ( 'combos' ); const permutations = combos({ greeting : [ 'Hello' , 'Hi' ], name : [ 'Jeremy' , 'Jet' ], });

More complex example:

import combos from 'combos' ; const permutations = combos({ greeting : [ 'Hello' , 'Hi' ], isChecked : [ true , false ], flag : [ 1 , 2 , 4 ], });

Keeping a value constant:

import combos from 'combos' ; const permutations = combos({ greeting : [ 'Hello' , 'Hi' ], name : [ 'Jeremy' ], });

Making a value optional: