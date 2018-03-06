Accessible combobox module

Just include combobo.js ( window.Combobo will be set)

input (HTMLElement|String): The selector for the input (combobox) element or the input element reference. Defaults to .combobox

list (HTMLElement|String): The selector for the list element or the list element reference. Defaults to .listbox

options (Array|String): An array of HTMLElements or a string selector (to be qualified within the list element). Defaults to .option

groups (Array|String): An array of HTMLElements or a string selector (to be qualified within the list element)

openClass (String): Class name that gets added when list is open. Defaults to open

activeClass (String): Class name that gets added when active is triggered Defaults to active

selectedClass (String): Class name that gets added when list item is selected Defaults to selectedClass

allowEmpty (Boolean): If completely clear selection should be allowed (if field is required, false is probably what you want). Defaults to true

useLiveRegion (Boolean): Determines whether or not to use Live Region (due to spotty AT support, aria-activedescendant will be used also). As of right now, it is recommended that you leave useLiveRegion on due to VoiceOver's lack of support for aria-activedescendant . Defaults to true

multiselect (Boolean): Determines whether or not to enable multiselect features Defaults to false

noResultsText (String): Sets text for when there are no matches

selectionValue (Function): A function that should return what the desired value of the input should be upon selection (this is especially useful for multiselect in that you can configure custom input values like {3 Items Selected} ). An array of the selected options is passed as the one argument to the function.

optionValue (Function|String): A function that should return the desired markup of each option in the list (this allows for custom display of each option based on what is currently typed in the field) OR a string class that is to be added to the span that will be wrapped around the matched text in each option.

announcement (Object): An object containing the following properties: count (Function): Announcement of currently selected items in list. The function accepts 1 argument which is the number of options selected. Defaults to function (n) { return n + ' options available'; }

selected (String): The desired text to be used to inform AT that an option is selected (This is only applicable if useLiveRegion is true ) Defaults to "Selected."

groupChange (Function): The desired text to be announced when a group change occurs (as a result of arrow-key traversal of options). This is obviously only applicable if groups are used (see above for info on options.groups ) Example: function groupChangeHandler ( newGroup ) { var groupLabel = newGroup.querySelector( '.optgroup-label' ).innerText; var len = Array .prototype.slice.call( newGroup.querySelectorAll( '.option' ) ).filter( function ( opt ) { return opt.style.display !== 'none' ; }).length; return groupLabel + ' group entered, with ' + len + ' options.' ; }

