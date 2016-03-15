A drop-in Streams2-compatible replacement for the
combined-stream module.
Supports most of the
combined-stream API. Automatically wraps Streams1 streams, so that they work as well.
Both Promises and nodebacks are supported.
WTFPL or CC0, whichever you prefer. A donation and/or attribution are appreciated, but not required.
Pull requests welcome. Please make sure your modifications are in line with the overall code style, and ensure that you're editing the
.coffee files, not the
.js files.
Build tool of choice is
gulp; simply run
gulp while developing, and it will watch for changes.
Be aware that by making a pull request, you agree to release your modifications under the licenses stated above.
combined-stream
Note that there are a few important differences between
combined-stream and
combined-stream2:
combined-stream2 doesn't know what the encoding of your string would be, and can't guess safely. You will need to manually encode strings to a Buffer before passing them on to
combined-stream2.
pauseStreams option does not exist. All streams are read lazily in non-flowing mode; that is, no data is read until something explicitly tries to read the combined stream.
maxDataSize option does not exist.
.write(),
.end() and
.destroy() methods are not (yet) implemented.
.getCombinedStreamLength() method that asynchronously returns the total length of all streams (or an error if it cannot be determined). This method will 'resolve' all callback-supplied streams, as if the stream were being read.
Most usecases will not be affected by these differences, but your mileage may vary.
combined-stream2 with
request
There's an important caveat when trying to append a
request stream to a
combined-stream2.
Because
request does a bunch of strange non-standard hackery with streams, it doesn't play nicely with
combined-stream2 (and many other writable/transform streams). For convenience,
combined-stream2 contains a built-in workaround using a
PassThrough stream specifically for dealing with
request streams, but this workaround will likely result in the entire response being buffered into memory.
Passing in response objects (that is, the object provided in the
response event handler for a
request call) is completely unsupported - trying to do so will likely break
combined-stream2. You must pass in the
request object, rather than the
response object.
I seriously suggest you consider using
bhttp instead - it has much more predictable behaviour.
var CombinedStream = require('combined-stream2');
var fs = require('fs');
var combinedStream = CombinedStream.create();
combinedStream.append(fs.createReadStream('file1.txt'));
combinedStream.append(fs.createReadStream('file2.txt'));
combinedStream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('combined.txt'));
The function will only be called when you try to either read/pipe the combined stream, or retrieve the total stream length.
combinedStream.append(function(next){
next(fs.createReadStream('file3.txt'));
});
See the API documentation below for more details.
Promise = require("bluebird");
Promise.try(function(){
combinedStream.getCombinedStreamLength()
}).then(function(length){
console.log("Total stream length is " + length + " bytes.");
}).catch(function(err){
console.log("Could not determine the total stream length!");
});
... or using nodebacks:
combinedStream.getCombinedStreamLength(function(err, length){
if(err) {
console.log("Could not determine the total stream length!");
} else {
console.log("Total stream length is " + length + " bytes.");
}
});
Since
combined-stream2 is a
stream.Readable, it inherits the regular Readable stream properties. Aside from that, the following methods exist:
Creates and returns a new
combinedStream. Contrary to the
.create() method for the original
combined-stream module, this method does not accept options.
Adds a source to the combined stream. Valid sources are streams, Buffers, and callbacks that return either of the two (asynchronously).
stream-length, but you know the length of the stream in advance. Also available as
knownLength for backwards compatibility reasons.
This method will 'resolve' all callback-supplied streams, as if the stream were being read.
Asynchronously returns the total length of all streams (and Buffers) together. If the total length cannot be determined (ie. at least one of the streams is of an unsupported type), an error is thrown asynchronously.
If you specify a
callback, it will be treated as a nodeback. If you do not specify a
callback, a Promise will be returned.
This functionality uses the
stream-length module.
Like for other Streams2 Readable streams, this will start piping the combined stream contents into the
target stream.
After calling this, you can no longer append new streams.