Add source maps of multiple files, offset them and then combine them into one source map.

var convert = require ( 'convert-source-map' ); var combine = require ( 'combine-source-map' ); var fooComment = '//# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;base64,eyJ2Z [..] pzJylcbiJdfQ==' ; var barComment = '//# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;base64,eyJ2Z [..] VjaycpXG4iXX0=' ; var fooFile = { source : '(function() {



console.log(require(\'./bar.js\'));



}).call(this);

' + '

' + fooComment , sourceFile : 'foo.js' }; var barFile = { source : '(function() {



console.log(alert(\'alerts suck\'));



}).call(this);

' + '

' + barComment , sourceFile : 'bar.js' }; var offset = { line : 2 }; var base64 = combine .create( 'bundle.js' ) .addFile(fooFile, offset) .addFile(barFile, { line : offset.line + 8 }) .base64(); var sm = convert.fromBase64(base64).toObject(); console .log(sm);

{ version : 3 , file : 'bundle.js' , sources : [ 'foo.coffee' , 'bar.coffee' ], names : [], mappings : ';;;AAAA;CAAA;CAAA,CAAA,CAAA,IAAO,GAAK;CAAZ;;;;;ACAA;CAAA;CAAA,CAAA,CAAA,IAAO,GAAK;CAAZ' , sourcesContent : [ 'console.log(require \' ./bar.js\ ')

' , 'console.log(alert \' alerts suck\ ')

' ] }

Installation

npm install combine-source-map

API

Example

Read and run the more elaborate example in order to get a better idea how things work.