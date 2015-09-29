Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

Contributing

To contribute either check the Waffle board or GitHub issues then work away:

Fork it!

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/awesome-feature

Commit your changes: git commit -m 'feat(Project): Adds awesome feature'

Push to the branch: git push origin feature/awesome-feature

Submit a pull request 👍

Tips:

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Test your code using Grunt: grunt test

Install editorconfig-sublime for Sublime Text to help with consistent code formatting.

Commit messages loosely adhere to these guidelines.

Versioning adheres to Semver.

Development

Clone repo:

$ git clone https:

Install dependencies:

npm install

Go into the directory and link for local development:

cd node-combine-mq && npm link

Release History

09-04-2015 - v0.8.0 - Pass the filename to the CSS parser

22-12-2014 - v0.7.0 - Doesn’t format output at all by default, uses CSSBeautify instead as an optional parameter

21-12-2014 - v0.6.0 - Makes CSS beautify optional, on by default

18-12-2014 - v0.5.0 - Adds fix for pixel-ratio media queries

media queries 25-11-2014 - v0.4.0 - Adds CSS beautify for output

26-10-2014 - v0.3.0 - Adds functionality to preserve @font-face

06-10-2014 - v0.2.0

29-07-2014 - v0.1.0 - Initial release with first working feature

License

MIT: http://fefc.mit-license.org