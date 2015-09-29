openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

combine-mq

by frontendfriends
0.8.1 (see all)

Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-combine-mq :: v0.9.0 Build Status

Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.

Contributing

dependency Status devDependency Status Build Status Stories in Ready

To contribute either check the Waffle board or GitHub issues then work away:

  • Fork it!
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/awesome-feature
  • Commit your changes: git commit -m 'feat(Project): Adds awesome feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin feature/awesome-feature
  • Submit a pull request 👍

Tips:

  • In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
  • Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
  • Test your code using Grunt: grunt test
  • Install editorconfig-sublime for Sublime Text to help with consistent code formatting.
  • Commit messages loosely adhere to these guidelines.
  • Versioning adheres to Semver.

Development

Clone repo:

$ git clone https://github.com/frontendfriends/node-combine-mq

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Go into the directory and link for local development:

$ cd node-combine-mq && npm link

Release History

  • 09-04-2015 - v0.8.0 - Pass the filename to the CSS parser
  • 22-12-2014 - v0.7.0 - Doesn’t format output at all by default, uses CSSBeautify instead as an optional parameter
  • 21-12-2014 - v0.6.0 - Makes CSS beautify optional, on by default
  • 18-12-2014 - v0.5.0 - Adds fix for pixel-ratio media queries
  • 25-11-2014 - v0.4.0 - Adds CSS beautify for output
  • 26-10-2014 - v0.3.0 - Adds functionality to preserve @font-face
  • 06-10-2014 - v0.2.0
  • 29-07-2014 - v0.1.0 - Initial release with first working feature

License

MIT: http://fefc.mit-license.org

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial