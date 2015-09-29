node-combine-mq :: v0.9.0
Combine matching media queries into one media query definition. Useful for CSS generated by preprocessors using nested media queries.
Contributing
To contribute either check the Waffle board or GitHub issues then work away:
- Fork it!
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b feature/awesome-feature
- Commit your changes:
git commit -m 'feat(Project): Adds awesome feature'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin feature/awesome-feature
- Submit a pull request 👍
Tips:
- In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
- Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
- Test your code using Grunt:
grunt test
- Install editorconfig-sublime for Sublime Text to help with consistent code formatting.
- Commit messages loosely adhere to these guidelines.
- Versioning adheres to Semver.
Development
Clone repo:
$ git clone https:
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Go into the directory and link for local development:
$ cd node-combine-mq && npm link
Release History
- 09-04-2015 - v0.8.0 - Pass the filename to the CSS parser
- 22-12-2014 - v0.7.0 - Doesn’t format output at all by default, uses CSSBeautify instead as an optional parameter
- 21-12-2014 - v0.6.0 - Makes CSS beautify optional, on by default
- 18-12-2014 - v0.5.0 - Adds fix for
pixel-ratio media queries
- 25-11-2014 - v0.4.0 - Adds CSS beautify for output
- 26-10-2014 - v0.3.0 - Adds functionality to preserve
@font-face
- 06-10-2014 - v0.2.0
- 29-07-2014 - v0.1.0 - Initial release with first working feature
License
MIT: http://fefc.mit-license.org