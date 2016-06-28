openbase logo
combine-errors

by Matthew Mueller
3.0.3 (see all)

Simple way to combine multiple errors into one.

Overview

Documentation
Downloads/wk

91.6K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

combine-errors

Simple way to combine multiple errors into one.

This is useful for handling multiple asynchronous errors, where you want to catch all the errors and combine them to return just a single error.

Features

  • error instanceof Error === true
  • composable: error([error([err1, err2]), err3])
  • stack and message are combined in a nice way
  • array-like object, so you can access the original errors by looping over the error
  • If you just have one error, it looks exactly like raw error meaning, error(err).message === err.message && error(err).stack === err.stack
  • should work in the browser, though I haven't tested it yet

Installation

npm install combine-errors

Usage

var error = require('combine-errors')
var err = error([
  new Error('boom'),
  new Error('kablam')
])
throw err
/*
=>
Error: boom
    at repl:2:1
    at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:262:27)
    at bound (domain.js:287:14)
    at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:300:12)
    at REPLServer.<anonymous> (repl.js:431:12)
    at emitOne (events.js:95:20)
    at REPLServer.emit (events.js:182:7)
    at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:211:10)
    at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:550:8)
    at REPLServer.Interface._ttyWrite (readline.js:827:14)

Error: kablam
    at repl:3:1
    at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:262:27)
    at bound (domain.js:287:14)
    at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:300:12)
    at REPLServer.<anonymous> (repl.js:431:12)
    at emitOne (events.js:95:20)
    at REPLServer.emit (events.js:182:7)
    at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:211:10)
    at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:550:8)
    at REPLServer.Interface._ttyWrite (readline.js:827:14)
*/

License

MIT

