Simple way to combine multiple errors into one.

This is useful for handling multiple asynchronous errors, where you want to catch all the errors and combine them to return just a single error.

Features

error instanceof Error === true

composable: error([error([err1, err2]), err3])

stack and message are combined in a nice way

array-like object, so you can access the original errors by looping over the error

If you just have one error, it looks exactly like raw error meaning, error(err).message === err.message && error(err).stack === err.stack

should work in the browser, though I haven't tested it yet

Installation

npm install combine-errors

Usage

var error = require ( 'combine-errors' ) var err = error([ new Error ( 'boom' ), new Error ( 'kablam' ) ]) throw err

License

MIT