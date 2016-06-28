Simple way to combine multiple errors into one.
This is useful for handling multiple asynchronous errors, where you want to catch all the errors and combine them to return just a single error.
error instanceof Error === true
error([error([err1, err2]), err3])
error(err).message === err.message && error(err).stack === err.stack
npm install combine-errors
var error = require('combine-errors')
var err = error([
new Error('boom'),
new Error('kablam')
])
throw err
/*
=>
Error: boom
at repl:2:1
at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:262:27)
at bound (domain.js:287:14)
at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:300:12)
at REPLServer.<anonymous> (repl.js:431:12)
at emitOne (events.js:95:20)
at REPLServer.emit (events.js:182:7)
at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:211:10)
at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:550:8)
at REPLServer.Interface._ttyWrite (readline.js:827:14)
Error: kablam
at repl:3:1
at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:262:27)
at bound (domain.js:287:14)
at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:300:12)
at REPLServer.<anonymous> (repl.js:431:12)
at emitOne (events.js:95:20)
at REPLServer.emit (events.js:182:7)
at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:211:10)
at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:550:8)
at REPLServer.Interface._ttyWrite (readline.js:827:14)
*/
MIT