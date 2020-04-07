openbase logo
combinations

by firstandthird
1.0.0 (see all)

Node library to find all combinations from an array

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Combinations Build Status

Installation

npm install combinations

Usage

combinations(array, [min_output_array_size], [max])
  • takes in an array, and outputs an array of arrays, containing all possible combinations of values in the original array.
  • combinations are of all sizes: all combinations of one element, and all combinations of 2 elements, and so on
  • minimum number of elements in a combination can be specified (min_output_array_size)
  • maximum number of elements in a combination can be also specified
  • if maximum combination value is bigger than array elements it will be overridden to the array length

Example

var combinations = require('combinations');
var myArray = ['red', 'orange', 'yellow', 'green'];

combinations(myArray); 

//Output:
//  [ [ 'red' ],                      [ 'orange' ],    
//    [ 'yellow' ],                   [ 'green' ],  
//    [ 'red', 'orange' ],            [ 'red', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'red', 'green' ],             [ 'orange', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'orange', 'green' ],          [ 'yellow', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'orange', 'yellow' ],  [ 'red', 'orange', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'yellow', 'green' ],   [ 'orange', 'yellow', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'orange', 'yellow', 'green' ] ]

Example with a minimum array size

combinations(myArray, 2);

//Output:
//  [ [ 'red', 'orange' ],            [ 'red', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'red', 'green' ],             [ 'orange', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'orange', 'green' ],          [ 'yellow', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'orange', 'yellow' ],  [ 'red', 'orange', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'yellow', 'green' ],   [ 'orange', 'yellow', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'orange', 'yellow', 'green' ] ]

Example with a minimum and maximum array size

combinations(myArray, 2, 3);

//Output:
//  [ [ 'red', 'orange' ],            [ 'red', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'red', 'green' ],             [ 'orange', 'yellow' ],
//    [ 'orange', 'green' ],          [ 'yellow', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'orange', 'yellow' ],  [ 'red', 'orange', 'green' ],
//    [ 'red', 'yellow', 'green' ],   [ 'orange', 'yellow', 'green' ] ]

