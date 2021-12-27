openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

comb

by C2FO
2.0.0 (see all)

Toolkit for node

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status Coverage Status

Comb

Overview

Framework for node that provides a one stop shop for frequently needed utilities, including:

Installation

npm install comb

Getting Started

Highlights

License

MIT https://github.com/c2fo/comb/raw/master/LICENSE

Meta

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial