Comb
Overview
Framework for node that provides a one stop shop for frequently needed utilities, including:
Installation
npm install comb
Highlights
-
100% test coverage!
-
comb(define|singleton)
- The backbone of comb.
- Options for classical inheritance models as well as mixins(pseudo multi-inheritance)
- You can call this._super from any method. Including statically defined ones!
- Access to your class level properties within an instance
-
Logging
- Logger inheritance through name spaces
- Predefined level level definition along with the ability to define your own.
- Multiple appenders including
- Configurable with files OR programatically
-
Collections
-
Flow control
License
MIT https://github.com/c2fo/comb/raw/master/LICENSE