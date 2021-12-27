Comb

Overview

Framework for node that provides a one stop shop for frequently needed utilities, including:

Installation

npm install comb

Highlights

100% test coverage!

comb(define|singleton) The backbone of comb. Options for classical inheritance models as well as mixins(pseudo multi-inheritance) You can call this._super from any method. Including statically defined ones! Access to your class level properties within an instance

Logging Logger inheritance through name spaces Predefined level level definition along with the ability to define your own. Multiple appenders including FileAppender - log it to a file RollingFileAppender - log it to a file up to a customizable size then create a new one. JSONAppender - write it out as JSON to a file. ConsoleAppender- log it to the console Configurable with files OR programatically

Collections RedBlackTree AVLTree AnderssonTree BinaryTree HashTable MaxHeap MinHeap Pool PriorityQueue Queue Stack

Flow control Promises PromiseList comb.when comb.serial



License

MIT https://github.com/c2fo/comb/raw/master/LICENSE