commandante

Spawn commands returning a duplex stream. Emit stderr when the command exits with a non-zero code.

example

var run = require ( 'commandante' ); run( 'git' , [ 'log' ]).pipe(process.stdout);

in a git directory we get:

$ node example/log.js | head -n3 commit ae5045cce4980a87b7151cfe91bc5889951aae39 Author: James Halliday <mail@substack.net> Date: Tue Oct 2 09 :08:18 2012 -0700

in a non-git directory we get:

events.js: 66 throw arguments [ 1 ]; ^ Error : non-zero exit code 128 : fatal: Not a git repository (or any of the parent directories): .git at ChildProcess.<anonymous> ( /home/ substack/projects/comandante/index.js: 19 : 27 ) at ChildProcess.EventEmitter.emit (events.js: 91 : 17 ) at maybeClose (child_process.js: 634 : 16 ) at Socket.ChildProcess.spawn.stdin (child_process.js: 805 : 11 ) at Socket.EventEmitter.emit (events.js: 88 : 17 ) at Socket._destroy.destroyed (net.js: 358 : 10 ) at process.startup.processNextTick.process._tickCallback (node.js: 244 : 9 )

methods

var commandante = require ( 'commandante' )

Spawn a new process like require('child_process') .spawn() , except the return value is a duplex stream combining stdout and stdin`.

If the process exits with a non-zero status, emit an 'error' event with the stderr data and the code in an informative message.

install

With npm do:

npm install comandante

license

MIT