cordova plugin add https://github.com/petermetz/cordova-plugin-ibeacon.git
The plugin's API closely mimics the one exposed through the CLLocationManager introduced in iOS 7.
Since version 2, the main
IBeacon facade of the DOM is called
LocationManager and it's API is based on promises instead of callbacks.
Another important change of version 2 is that it no longer pollutes the global namespace, instead all the model classes and utilities are accessible
through the
cordova.plugins.locationManager reference chain.
Since version 3.2 the Klass dependency has been removed and therefore means creation of the delegate has changed.
On iOS 8, you have to request permissions from the user of your app explicitly. You can do this through the plugin's API.
See the LocationManager's
related methods:
requestWhenInUseAuthorization and
requestAlwaysAuthorization for further details.
In order to use Advertising (e.g
startAdvertising), the iOS-Capability "Location updates" is required. (set in Xcode -> [your Target] -> Capabilities -> Background Modes -> Location updates)
/**
* Function that creates a BeaconRegion data transfer object.
*
* @throws Error if the BeaconRegion parameters are not valid.
*/
function createBeacon() {
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'; // mandatory
var identifier = 'beaconAtTheMacBooks'; // mandatory
var minor = 1000; // optional, defaults to wildcard if left empty
var major = 5; // optional, defaults to wildcard if left empty
// throws an error if the parameters are not valid
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
return beaconRegion;
}
var logToDom = function (message) {
var e = document.createElement('label');
e.innerText = message;
var br = document.createElement('br');
var br2 = document.createElement('br');
document.body.appendChild(e);
document.body.appendChild(br);
document.body.appendChild(br2);
window.scrollTo(0, window.document.height);
};
var delegate = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.Delegate();
delegate.didDetermineStateForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
cordova.plugins.locationManager.appendToDeviceLog('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: '
+ JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didStartMonitoringForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
console.log('didStartMonitoringForRegion:', pluginResult);
logToDom('didStartMonitoringForRegion:' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didRangeBeaconsInRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didRangeBeaconsInRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000';
var identifier = 'beaconOnTheMacBooksShelf';
var minor = 1000;
var major = 5;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
cordova.plugins.locationManager.setDelegate(delegate);
// required in iOS 8+
cordova.plugins.locationManager.requestWhenInUseAuthorization();
// or cordova.plugins.locationManager.requestAlwaysAuthorization()
cordova.plugins.locationManager.startMonitoringForRegion(beaconRegion)
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000';
var identifier = 'beaconOnTheMacBooksShelf';
var minor = 1000;
var major = 5;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
cordova.plugins.locationManager.stopMonitoringForRegion(beaconRegion)
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
var delegate = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.Delegate();
delegate.didDetermineStateForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
cordova.plugins.locationManager.appendToDeviceLog('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: '
+ JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didStartMonitoringForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
console.log('didStartMonitoringForRegion:', pluginResult);
logToDom('didStartMonitoringForRegion:' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didRangeBeaconsInRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didRangeBeaconsInRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000';
var identifier = 'beaconOnTheMacBooksShelf';
var minor = 1000;
var major = 5;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
cordova.plugins.locationManager.setDelegate(delegate);
// required in iOS 8+
cordova.plugins.locationManager.requestWhenInUseAuthorization();
// or cordova.plugins.locationManager.requestAlwaysAuthorization()
cordova.plugins.locationManager.startRangingBeaconsInRegion(beaconRegion)
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000';
var identifier = 'beaconOnTheMacBooksShelf';
var minor = 1000;
var major = 5;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
cordova.plugins.locationManager.stopRangingBeaconsInRegion(beaconRegion)
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
cordova.plugins.locationManager.isAdvertisingAvailable()
.then(function(isSupported){
console.log("isSupported: " + isSupported);
})
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
cordova.plugins.locationManager.isAdvertising()
.then(function(isAdvertising){
console.log("isAdvertising: " + isAdvertising);
})
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
var uuid = '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000';
var identifier = 'advertisedBeacon';
var minor = 2000;
var major = 5;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
// The Delegate is optional
var delegate = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.Delegate();
// Event when advertising starts (there may be a short delay after the request)
// The property 'region' provides details of the broadcasting Beacon
delegate.peripheralManagerDidStartAdvertising = function(pluginResult) {
console.log('peripheralManagerDidStartAdvertising: '+ JSON.stringify(pluginResult.region));
};
// Event when bluetooth transmission state changes
// If 'state' is not set to BluetoothManagerStatePoweredOn when advertising cannot start
delegate.peripheralManagerDidUpdateState = function(pluginResult) {
console.log('peripheralManagerDidUpdateState: '+ pluginResult.state);
};
cordova.plugins.locationManager.setDelegate(delegate);
// Verify the platform supports transmitting as a beacon
cordova.plugins.locationManager.isAdvertisingAvailable()
.then(function(isSupported){
if (isSupported) {
cordova.plugins.locationManager.startAdvertising(beaconRegion)
.fail(console.error)
.done();
} else {
console.log("Advertising not supported");
}
})
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
cordova.plugins.locationManager.stopAdvertising()
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
cordova.plugins.locationManager.isBluetoothEnabled()
.then(function(isEnabled){
console.log("isEnabled: " + isEnabled);
if (isEnabled) {
cordova.plugins.locationManager.disableBluetooth();
} else {
cordova.plugins.locationManager.enableBluetooth();
}
})
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
var uuid = cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion.WILDCARD_UUID; //wildcard
var identifier = 'SomeIdentifier';
var major = undefined;
var minor = undefined;
var beaconRegion = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.BeaconRegion(identifier, uuid, major, minor);
var logToDom = function (message) {
console.warn(message);
};
var delegate = new cordova.plugins.locationManager.Delegate();
delegate.didDetermineStateForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
cordova.plugins.locationManager.appendToDeviceLog('[DOM] didDetermineStateForRegion: '
+ JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didStartMonitoringForRegion = function (pluginResult) {
console.log('didStartMonitoringForRegion:', pluginResult);
logToDom('didStartMonitoringForRegion:' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
delegate.didRangeBeaconsInRegion = function (pluginResult) {
logToDom('[DOM] didRangeBeaconsInRegion: ' + JSON.stringify(pluginResult));
};
cordova.plugins.locationManager.setDelegate(delegate);
cordova.plugins.locationManager.startMonitoringForRegion(beaconRegion)
.fail(function(e) { console.error(e); })
.done();
The underlying library uses the moving average to calculate distance by default, but an ARMA filter can be enabled which will weigh more recent measurements higher than older measurements. It can be enabled by adding the following preference to your
config.xml file:
<preference name="com.unarin.cordova.beacon.android.altbeacon.EnableArmaFilter" value="true" />
By default, this library requests the user for bluetooth permissions when the app starts. If you would like to request permission in a different way or at a different time, set the following preference in your
config.xml file.
<preference name="com.unarin.cordova.beacon.android.altbeacon.RequestBtPermission" value="false" />
Contributions are welcome at all times, please make sure that the tests are running without errors before submitting a pull request. The current development branch that you should submit your pull requests against is "v3.x" branch.
This project uses commitlint, please ensure all commit messages pass commitlint before submitting a pull request.
CHANGELOG.md list meaningful changes since last release, use the format of
git log --pretty=oneline --abbrev-commit
package.json bump the version
plugin.xml bump the version
$ npm publish (this publishes under
com.unarin.cordova.beacon in npm)
name property in the
package.json file from
com.unarin.cordova.beacon to
cordova-plugin-ibeacon (do not commit the change)
$ npm publish again to publish under the legacy package name as well
package.json
dart test/run_tests.dart
Executing the test runner will do the following: