Newtonsoft.Json for Unity

Json.NET

is a popular high-performance JSON framework for .NET and the most used framework throughout the whole .NET ecosystem.

This repo is a fork of JamesNK/Newtonsoft.Json containing custom builds for regular standalone, but more importantly AOT targets such as all IL2CPP builds (WebGL, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS X) and portable .NET (UWP, WP8).

⚠ Notice

Incompatible with com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json

Sorry to say that this package is completely incompatible with any other Newtonsoft.Json solutions for Unity, including (perhaps especially) Unity's own fork of this repo ( com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json ).

My recommendation is that if your project depends (directly or indirectly) on their package, then remove my package as you will not get them to coexist.

Features

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Is this project dead? I see no activity in a long time

Development is haulted, but that doesn't mean it's unusable. The project is stable and doesn't need any additional changes.

My main goal is to provide an up-to-date fork of Newtonsoft.Json, and as the upstream https://github.com/JamesNK/Newtonsoft.Json repo hasen't had much activity, so goes for this repo.

I will continue to provide as much support as I can bare in my free time in the issues and discussions.

Help! I get GUID [...] for assets '...' conflicts with: '...'

GUID [ 6 c694cfdc33ae264fb33e0cd1c7e25cf] for asset 'Packages /jillejr.newtonsoft.json- for -unity/ Plugins / Newtonsoft . Json AOT / Newtonsoft . Json .dll' conflicts with : 'Packages /com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json/ Runtime / AOT / Newtonsoft . Json .dll' (current owner) We can't assign a new GUID because the asset is in an immutable folder. The asset will be ignored.

This is because Unity's package, com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json , and this package exists in the project at the same time. This is not supported, and there's no direct plans on making this work.

You have to sadly uninstall this package, jillejr.newtonsoft.json-for-unity , and rely completely on their package instead.

diff --git a/Packages/manifest.json b/Packages/manifest.json index 49a3afa..f0edd27 100644 "com.unity.collab-proxy": "1.2.16", "com.unity.test-framework": "1.1.22", "com.unity.ugui": "1.0.0", - "jillejr.newtonsoft.json-for-unity": "13.0.102", + "com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json": "2.0.0", "jillejr.newtonsoft.json-for-unity.converters": "1.0.0", "com.unity.modules.ai": "1.0.0", "com.unity.modules.androidjni": "1.0.0",

Read more: https://github.com/jilleJr/Newtonsoft.Json-for-Unity/issues/111#issuecomment-813319182

What's the status of this repo vs com.unity.nuget.newtonsoft-json ?

I've tried so summarize it as best I can over at https://github.com/jilleJr/Newtonsoft.Json-for-Unity/issues/145

Installation

Click here to download Install-jillejr.newtonsoft.json-for-unity-13.0.102.unitypackage Open the downloaded .unitypackage file in Unity. Easiestly done by drag'n'dropping the file into the Unity window. Click "Import" to import it all. Once the installer has successfully compiled, it will add the correct UPM registry and package to your project, followed by removing itself.

The installer does not run until your project can successfully compile. Make sure to resolve all syntax- and other compiling errors, even just temporarily, so that the installer may execute.

Much love ❤️ to @needle-tools for making such a great tool!

Installation via OpenUPM

openupm add jillejr.newtonsoft.json-for-unity

Full installation guide over at the wiki: Installation via OpenUPM

Much love ❤️ to @favoyang for making such a great tool!

Installation via pure UPM

Full installation guide over at the wiki: Installation via pure UPM

Installation via Git in UPM

You can also install via Git. This assumes you have Git installed on your computer.

This is the least recommended version (but works as a fallback) because: You will not be able to update the package via the Package Manager interface if you install via Git.

This requires you, your coworkers, and your CI/CD pipelines to have Git installed for the project to build.

It takes a lot longer to install as UPM will in most version clone the entire history of the project.

In later versions of Unity, you can import directly via the Package Manager interface.

Supply the following URL:

https://github.com/jilleJr/Newtonsoft.Json-for-Unity.git#upm

Full installation guide over at the wiki: Installation via Git in UPM

Contributing

Thankful that you're even reading this :)

If you want to contribute, here's what you can do:

Spread the word! ❤ More users → more feedback → I get more will-power to work on this project. This is the best way to contribute!

Open an issue. Could be a feature request for a new converter, or maybe you've found a bug?

Tackle one of the unassigned issues. If it looks like a fun task to solve and no one is assigned, then just comment on it and say that you would like to try it out. I realize that few of the issues are trivial, so if you wish to tackle something small then look at the list of unassigned issues over at the Unity converters package repoistory.

Open a PR with some new feature or issue solved. Remember to ask before starting to work on anything, so no two are working on the same thing. Having a feature request or issue pop up and having the submitter suggesting themselves to later add a PR for a solution is the absolute greatest gift a repository maintainer could ever receive. 🎁 I have this CONTRIBUTING.md file that contains some guidelines. It may be good to read it beforehand.

Development

Building

These docs have been moved to ./ci/README.md.

Linting markdown

All pull requests must comply with the remark styling rules found in the .remarkrc files within this repo. The .md files are linted automatically by Codacy, but to run them locally you must first install some prerequisites:

Install NPM Install remark-cli and some styling packages npm install --global remark-cli npm install remark-lint remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide remark-frontmatter

Then lint away! For example:

$ remark .github .github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE/bug_report.md: no issues found .github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE/feature_request.md: no issues found .github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE/not-working-as-expected.md: no issues found .github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE/question.md: no issues found .github/PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE/code-update.md: no issues found .github/PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE/docs-update.md: no issues found

Merging changes from JamesNK/Newtonsoft.Json

Common enough occurrence that we have a wiki page for just this.

Read the Working with branches, section "Merging changes from JamesNKs repo" wiki page.

Backporting changes

Most changes to this repo can be applied to all the different versions. For example changes to the link.xml or bugfixes in the IL2CPP hotfixes should be applied to all the different versions, 10.0.3, 11.0.2, 12.0.3, etc.

This repo has a .backportrc.json file that is used by the sqren/backport CLI to make this easier. It is a tool that basically just does git cherry-pick , but with some other features such as automatically create branches and PRs.

Install Node.js: https://nodejs.org/en/download/ Install the backport CLI globally npm install -g backport Configure the backport tool. It needs a GitHub access token and username inside ~/.backport/config.json . More info here: https://github.com/sqren/backport/blob/master/docs/configuration.md#global-config-backportconfigjson After a PR merge, checkout master and pull the newly merged PR you want to backport, then run the backport CLI. It's interactive, so just follow the steps. git checkout master git pull backport

Shameless plug

This project, giving a stable Newtonsoft.Json experience to the Unity community, is a hobby project for me and will always stay free.

If this tool gave you something you value, consider giving a coin back into this tool. Sponsor me with a cup of coffee, I drink the cheap stuff! ☕

This package is licensed under The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2019 Kalle Jillheden (jilleJr)

https://github.com/jilleJr/Newtonsoft.Json-for-Unity

See full copyrights in LICENSE.md inside repository