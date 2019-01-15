Important: PayPal Mobile SDKs are Deprecated. The APIs powering them will remain operational long enough for merchants to migrate, but the SDKs themselves will no longer be updated. Please use Braintree Direct in supported countries. In other countries, use Express Checkout and choose the Braintree SDK integration option.

PayPal SDK Cordova/Phonegap Plugin

Disclaimer

The intention for this plugin is to make it community driven. We have created the initial version of the plugin to show how easy it is to use our native SDKs (iOS and Android) on the Cordova/Phonegap platforms. As features are added to the mSDK, we will be happy to review and merge any Pull Requests that add these features to the plugin.

Updating from earlier versions < 3.0.0

Please remove your local copies of the native sdks, the Plugin now includes sdks distributions as part of the source code to make integration and version parity easier to maintain.

Installation

The PayPal SDK Cordova/Phonegap Plugin adds support for the PayPal SDK on iOS and Android platforms. It uses the native PayPal Mobile SDK libraries, which you must also download. Cordova plugin management will set up all the required capabilities/frameworks for the project. The only bit left for you to do is to add necessary files, as described below.

Follow the official Cordova documentation to install command line tools or Phonegap. Create project, add plugin and platforms:

$ cordova create MyShop com.mycompany.myshop "MyShop" $ cd MyShop $ cordova plugin add com.paypal.cordova.mobilesdk $ cordova platform add ios $ cordova platform add android $ cordova plugin add org.apache.cordova.console

Follow Your app integration section below. Run cordova build to build the projects for all of the platforms.

Phonegap Build

If you using phonegap build just add <gap:plugin name="com.paypal.cordova.mobilesdk" source="npm" /> to your config.xml. To specify a particular version use <gap:plugin name="com.paypal.cordova.mobilesdk" version="3.1.8" /> . For more details check http://docs.build.phonegap.com/en_US/configuring_plugins.md.html#Plugins

Your app integration

The PayPal SDK Cordova/Phonegap Plugin adds 2 JavaScript files to your project.

cdv-plugin-paypal-mobile-sdk.js : a wrapper around the native SDK. The PayPalMobile object is immediately available to use in your .js files. You DON'T need to reference it in index.html. paypal-mobile-js-helper.js : a helper file which defines the PayPalPayment , PayPalPaymentDetails and PayPalConfiguration classes for use with PayPalMobile . You must add

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "js/paypal-mobile-js-helper.js" > </ script >

to your MyShop/www/index.html file, after the cordova.js import.

Documentation

All calls to PayPalMobile are asynchronous.

See cdv-plugin-paypal-mobile-sdk.js and paypal-mobile-js-helper.js for details and functionality available.

and for details and functionality available. For complete documentation regarding the PayPal SDK Cordova Plugin, please refer to the documentation for the underlying PayPal Mobile SDK.

Not all features available in native sdks have been implemented.

Using card.io scanning abilities independently

PayPal SDK Cordova Plugin now allows you to directly invoke card.io scanning abilities as provided by card.io Cordova Plugin. The implementation is shown below in the samples.

Basic Example of the app

A complete example code can be checked from here https://github.com/romk1n/MyCordovaShop In MyShop/www/index.html add the following to lines after <p class="event received">Device is Ready</p> : <button id= "buyNowBtn" > Buy Now ! </ button > < button id = "buyInFutureBtn" > Pay in Future ! </ button > < button id = "profileSharingBtn" > Profile Sharing ! </ button > < button id = "cardScanBtn" > Advanced: Use card.io scan only </ button > Replace MyShop/www/js/index.js with the following code: var app = { initialize : function ( ) { this .bindEvents(); }, bindEvents : function ( ) { document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , this .onDeviceReady, false ); }, onDeviceReady : function ( ) { app.receivedEvent( 'deviceready' ); }, receivedEvent : function ( id ) { var parentElement = document .getElementById(id); var listeningElement = parentElement.querySelector( '.listening' ); var receivedElement = parentElement.querySelector( '.received' ); listeningElement.setAttribute( 'style' , 'display:none;' ); receivedElement.setAttribute( 'style' , 'display:block;' ); console .log( 'Received Event: ' + id); app.initPaymentUI(); }, initPaymentUI : function ( ) { var clientIDs = { "PayPalEnvironmentProduction" : "YOUR_PRODUCTION_CLIENT_ID" , "PayPalEnvironmentSandbox" : "YOUR_SANDBOX_CLIENT_ID" }; PayPalMobile.init(clientIDs, app.onPayPalMobileInit); }, onSuccesfulPayment : function ( payment ) { console .log( "payment success: " + JSON .stringify(payment, null , 4 )); }, onCardIOComplete : function ( card ) { console .log( "Card Scanned success: " + JSON .stringify(card, null , 4 )); }, onAuthorizationCallback : function ( authorization ) { console .log( "authorization: " + JSON .stringify(authorization, null , 4 )); }, createPayment : function ( ) { var paymentDetails = new PayPalPaymentDetails( "50.00" , "0.00" , "0.00" ); var payment = new PayPalPayment( "50.00" , "USD" , "Awesome Sauce" , "Sale" , paymentDetails); return payment; }, configuration : function ( ) { var config = new PayPalConfiguration({ merchantName : "My test shop" , merchantPrivacyPolicyURL : "https://mytestshop.com/policy" , merchantUserAgreementURL : "https://mytestshop.com/agreement" }); return config; }, onPrepareRender : function ( ) { var buyNowBtn = document .getElementById( "buyNowBtn" ); var buyInFutureBtn = document .getElementById( "buyInFutureBtn" ); var profileSharingBtn = document .getElementById( "profileSharingBtn" ); var cardScanBtn = document .getElementById( "cardScanBtn" ); buyNowBtn.onclick = function ( e ) { PayPalMobile.renderSinglePaymentUI(app.createPayment(), app.onSuccesfulPayment, app.onUserCanceled); }; buyInFutureBtn.onclick = function ( e ) { PayPalMobile.renderFuturePaymentUI(app.onAuthorizationCallback, app.onUserCanceled); }; profileSharingBtn.onclick = function ( e ) { PayPalMobile.renderProfileSharingUI([ "profile" , "email" , "phone" , "address" , "futurepayments" , "paypalattributes" ], app.onAuthorizationCallback, app.onUserCanceled); }; cardScanBtn.onclick = function ( e ) { CardIO.scan({ "requireExpiry" : true , "requireCVV" : false , "requirePostalCode" : false , "restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly" : true }, app.onCardIOComplete, app.onUserCanceled ); }; }, onPayPalMobileInit : function ( ) { PayPalMobile.prepareToRender( "PayPalEnvironmentSandbox" , app.configuration(), app.onPrepareRender); }, onUserCanceled : function ( result ) { console .log(result); } }; app.initialize(); execute cordova run ios or cordova run android to install and run your sample code.

License

Code released under BSD LICENSE

Contributions

Pull requests and new issues are welcome. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.