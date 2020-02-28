openbase logo
cmc

com.matrixgz.cordova-plugin-wechat

by lixu
2.3.5 (see all)

A cordova plugin, a JS version of Wechat SDK

Readme

Active Downloads version

重要说明

Due to the security upgrade of iOS 13 system version, the official WeChat SDK has been adapted from 1.8.6 with supports Universal Links mode jumps, and the validity check when sharing.

From version 3.0.0 of our plugin, we changed to the latest WeChat SDK. Before using it, you need to configure the Universal Links service, and pay attention to passing the universallink variable when installing the plugin, otherwise it will not work properly.

If you don't want to use the new version features, you can fall back to version 3.0.0 prior

cordova-plugin-wechat

A cordova plugin, a JS version of Wechat SDK

Feature

  • check wechat client is installed;
  • Share text, image, link,music,video,miniprogram to wechat timeline,session or favorite;
  • open wechat auth;
  • send wechat payment request;
  • open wechat miniprogram;

Documentation

文档 · 教程 · FAQ · DEMO

Install

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wechat  --variable wechatappid=YOUR_WECHAT_APPID --variable universallink=YOUR_UNIVERSAL_LINK

cordova build ios
cordova build android

Usage

Check if wechat is installed

Wechat.isInstalled(function (installed) {
    alert("Wechat installed: " + (installed ? "Yes" : "No"));
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Authenticate using Wechat

var scope = "snsapi_userinfo",
    state = "_" + (+new Date());
Wechat.auth(scope, state, function (response) {
    // you may use response.code to get the access token.
    alert(JSON.stringify(response));
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Share text

Wechat.share({
    text: "This is just a plain string",
    scene: Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE   // share to Timeline
}, function () {
    alert("Success");
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Wechat.share({
    message: {
        title: "Hi, there",
        description: "This is description.",
        thumb: "www/img/thumbnail.png",
        mediaTagName: "TEST-TAG-001",
        messageExt: "这是第三方带的测试字段",
        messageAction: "<action>dotalist</action>",
        media: "YOUR_MEDIA_OBJECT_HERE"
    },
    scene: Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE   // share to Timeline
}, function () {
    alert("Success");
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Wechat.share({
    message: {
        ...
        media: {
            type: Wechat.Type.WEBPAGE,
            webpageUrl: "http://www.jason-z.com"
        }
    },
    scene: Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE   // share to Timeline
}, function () {
    alert("Success");
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Share mini program

Wechat.share({
    message: {
        ...
        media: {
            type: Wechat.Type.MINI,
            webpageUrl: "https://www.jason-z.com", // 兼容低版本的网页链接
            userName: "wxxxxxxxx", // 小程序原始id
            path: "user/info", // 小程序的页面路径
            hdImageData: "http://wwww.xxx.com/xx.jpg", // 程序新版本的预览图二进制数据 不超过128kb 支持 地址 base64 temp
            withShareTicket: true, // 是否使用带shareTicket的分享
            miniprogramType: Wechat.Mini.RELEASE 
        }
    },
    scene: Wechat.Scene.SESSION   // 小程序仅支持聊天界面
}, function () {
    alert("Success");
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Send payment request

// See https://github.com/xu-li/cordova-plugin-wechat-example/blob/master/server/payment_demo.php for php demo
var params = {
    partnerid: '10000100', // merchant id
    prepayid: 'wx201411101639507cbf6ffd8b0779950874', // prepay id
    noncestr: '1add1a30ac87aa2db72f57a2375d8fec', // nonce
    timestamp: '1439531364', // timestamp
    sign: '0CB01533B8C1EF103065174F50BCA001', // signed string
};

Wechat.sendPaymentRequest(params, function () {
    alert("Success");
}, function (reason) {
    alert("Failed: " + reason);
});

Choose invoices from card list

//offical doc https://mp.weixin.qq.com/wiki?t=resource/res_main&id=mp1496561749_f7T6D
var params = {
    timeStamp: '1510198391', // timeStamp
    signType: 'SHA1', // sign type
    cardSign: 'dff450eeeed08120159d285e79737173aec3df94', // cardSign
    nonceStr: '5598190f-5fb3-4bff-8314-fd189ab4e4b8', // nonce
};

Wechat.chooseInvoiceFromWX(params,function(data){
    console.log(data);
},function(){
    alert('error');
})

open wechat mini program

//offical doc https://open.weixin.qq.com/cgi-bin/showdocument?action=dir_list&t=resource/res_list&verify=1&id=21526646437Y6nEC&token=&lang=zh_CN
var params = {
    userName: 'gh_d43f693ca31f', // userName
    path: 'pages/index/index?name1=key1&name2=key2', // open mini program page
    miniprogramType: Wechat.Mini.RELEASE // Developer version, trial version, and official version are available for selection
};

Wechat.openMiniProgram(params,function(data){
    console.log(data); // data:{extMsg:""}  extMsg: Corresponds to the app-parameter attribute in the Mini Program component <button open-type="launchApp">
},function(){
    alert('error');
})

more usage please see https://jasonz1987.github.io/cordova-wechat-docs/docs/usages

Join us

QQ群：190808518 cordova-wechat官方交流群

Donate

we need your support to improve open source software ,if we induce your develop time ,welcome to donate us.

paypal

donate.png

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE

