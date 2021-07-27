openbase logo
clb

com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter

by litefeel
3.3.0 (see all)

An unity editor extension for bitmap font.

Readme

Bitmap Font Importer

Test Donate

Bitmap Font Importer is just perfect Unity asset plugin to import any custom bitmap font to your project.
It easy imports any bitmap font generated by third party tools like:littera, bmGlyph, Glyph Designer 2, ShoeBox or Bitmap Font Generator

Thiks @Xylph, this origin code form here

Feature

  • Free
  • Auto Import bitmap fonts
  • Support XML and Plain text format of .fnt
  • Support Multi texture
  • Reimport exists bitmap font
  • Source Code on Github
  • Tested with Unity 2019.4 and 2020.3
  • No runtime resources required
  • No scripting required

Install

Using npm (Ease upgrade in Package Manager UI)Recommend

Find the manifest.json file in the Packages folder of your project and edit it to look like this:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "My Registry",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.org",
      "scopes": [
        "com.litefeel"
      ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter": "3.3.0",
    ...
  }
}

Using git

Find the manifest.json file in the Packages folder of your project and edit it to look like this:

{
  "dependencies": {
    "com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter": "https://github.com/litefeel/Unity-BitmapFontImporter.git#3.3.0",
    ...
  }
}

Using .zip file (for Unity 5.0+)

  1. Download Source code from Releases
  2. Extract the package into your Unity project

How to Use?

Please see here

Support

