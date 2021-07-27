Bitmap Font Importer is just perfect Unity asset plugin to import any custom bitmap font to your project.
It easy imports any bitmap font generated by third party tools like:littera, bmGlyph, Glyph Designer 2, ShoeBox or Bitmap Font Generator
Thiks @Xylph, this origin code form here
Find the manifest.json file in the Packages folder of your project and edit it to look like this:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "My Registry",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.org",
"scopes": [
"com.litefeel"
]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter": "3.3.0",
...
}
}
{
"dependencies": {
"com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter": "https://github.com/litefeel/Unity-BitmapFontImporter.git#3.3.0",
...
}
}
Source code from Releases
Please see here