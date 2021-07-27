Bitmap Font Importer

Bitmap Font Importer is just perfect Unity asset plugin to import any custom bitmap font to your project.

It easy imports any bitmap font generated by third party tools like:littera, bmGlyph, Glyph Designer 2, ShoeBox or Bitmap Font Generator

Feature

Free

Auto Import bitmap fonts

Support XML and Plain text format of .fnt

Support Multi texture

Reimport exists bitmap font

Source Code on Github

Tested with Unity 2019.4 and 2020.3

No runtime resources required

No scripting required

Install

Using npm (Ease upgrade in Package Manager UI)Recommend

Find the manifest.json file in the Packages folder of your project and edit it to look like this:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "My Registry" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.org" , "scopes" : [ "com.litefeel" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter" : "3.3.0" , ... } }

Using git

Find the manifest.json file in the Packages folder of your project and edit it to look like this:

{ "dependencies" : { "com.litefeel.bitmapfontimporter" : "https://github.com/litefeel/Unity-BitmapFontImporter.git#3.3.0" , ... } }

Using .zip file (for Unity 5.0+)

Download Source code from Releases Extract the package into your Unity project

How to Use?

Please see here

