cdc

com.darktalker.cordova.screenshot

by Hongbo LU
0.1.6 (see all)

screenshot plugin for cordova/phonegap

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cordova-screenshot

NPM version

The Screenshot plugin allows your application to take screenshots of the current screen and save them into the phone.

how to install

install it via cordova cli

cordova plugin add https://github.com/gitawego/cordova-screenshot.git

notice: in iOS, only jpg format is supported in Android, the default WebView and Crosswalk are both supported

usage

navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
  if(error){
    console.error(error);
  }else{
    console.log('ok',res.filePath);
  }
});

take screenshot with jpg and custom quality

navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
  if(error){
    console.error(error);
  }else{
    console.log('ok',res.filePath);
  }
},'jpg',50);

define a filename

navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
  if(error){
    console.error(error);
  }else{
    console.log('ok',res.filePath); //should be path/to/myScreenshot.jpg
  }
},'jpg',50,'myScreenShot');

screenshot files are stored in /sdcard/Pictures for android.

take screenshot and get it as Data URI

navigator.screenshot.URI(function(error,res){
  if(error){
    console.error(error);
  }else{
    html = '<img style="width:50%;" src="'+res.URI+'">';
    document.body.innerHTML = html;
  }
},50);

usage in AngularJS

.service('$cordovaScreenshot', ['$q', function ($q){
    return {
        capture: function (filename, extension, quality){
            extension = extension || 'jpg';
            quality = quality || '100';

            var defer = $q.defer();
            
            navigator.screenshot.save(function (error, res){
                if (error) {
                    console.error(error);
                    defer.reject(error);
                } else {
                    console.log('screenshot saved in: ', res.filePath);
                    defer.resolve(res.filePath);
                }
            }, extension, quality, filename);
            
            return defer.promise;
        }
    };
}])

Known Issue

in Android platform I receive the black image with crosswalk

solution:

add this line <preference name="CrosswalkAnimatable" value="true" /> in config.xml, see bug

License

this repo uses the MIT license

