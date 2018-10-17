The Screenshot plugin allows your application to take screenshots of the current screen and save them into the phone.
install it via cordova cli
cordova plugin add https://github.com/gitawego/cordova-screenshot.git
notice: in iOS, only jpg format is supported in Android, the default WebView and Crosswalk are both supported
navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
if(error){
console.error(error);
}else{
console.log('ok',res.filePath);
}
});
take screenshot with jpg and custom quality
navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
if(error){
console.error(error);
}else{
console.log('ok',res.filePath);
}
},'jpg',50);
define a filename
navigator.screenshot.save(function(error,res){
if(error){
console.error(error);
}else{
console.log('ok',res.filePath); //should be path/to/myScreenshot.jpg
}
},'jpg',50,'myScreenShot');
screenshot files are stored in /sdcard/Pictures for android.
take screenshot and get it as Data URI
navigator.screenshot.URI(function(error,res){
if(error){
console.error(error);
}else{
html = '<img style="width:50%;" src="'+res.URI+'">';
document.body.innerHTML = html;
}
},50);
.service('$cordovaScreenshot', ['$q', function ($q){
return {
capture: function (filename, extension, quality){
extension = extension || 'jpg';
quality = quality || '100';
var defer = $q.defer();
navigator.screenshot.save(function (error, res){
if (error) {
console.error(error);
defer.reject(error);
} else {
console.log('screenshot saved in: ', res.filePath);
defer.resolve(res.filePath);
}
}, extension, quality, filename);
return defer.promise;
}
};
}])
add this line
<preference name="CrosswalkAnimatable" value="true" /> in config.xml, see bug
this repo uses the MIT license