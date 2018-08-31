Provides Apache Cordova/Phonegap support for Google Analytics using the native sdks for Android & iOS.

Android Native SDK v4 (using Google Play Services SDK)

iOS Native SDK v3

This plugin provides support for some of the more specific analytics functions (screen, event & exception tracking, custom metrics & dimensions) and also the more generic set and send functions which can be used to implement all of the Google Analytics collection features.

As an example tracking a screen could be implemented using either the sendAppView function or the send function:

var analytics = navigator.analytics; analytics.setTrackingId( 'UA-XXXXX-X' ); analytics.setMultipleTrackingIds([ 'UA-XXXXX-1' , 'UA-XXXXX-2' ]); analytics.sendAppView( 'home' , successCallback, errorCallback); var Fields = analytics.Fields, HitTypes = analytics.HitTypes, LogLevel = analytics.LogLevel, params = {}; params[Fields.HIT_TYPE] = HitTypes.APP_VIEW; params[Fields.SCREEN_NAME] = 'home' ; analytics.setLogLevel(LogLevel.INFO); analytics.send(params, successCallback, errorCallback);

The send & set functions provide maximum flexibility and allow you to utilize all of the Google Analytics collection calls. Some helper functions are also provided to support some of the more common analytic functions.

For more information about measurement protocol refer to the following page:

Measurement Protocol Developer Guide

Installation

cordova plugin add com .cmackay .plugins .googleanalytics

To use a specific version of Google's play-services-analytics library just specify it with the ANALYTICS_VERSION variable.

cordova plugin add com .cmackay .plugins .googleanalytics --variable ANALYTICS_VERSION= '11.0.1'

API

analytics

GA Field Types

GA Hit Types

Log Levels

Sets the tracking id

Param Type Description trackingId string the trackingId [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets multiple tracking ids. This will override any tracking id previously set.

Param Type Description trackingIds array array of trackingId parameters [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets the dispatch Interval

Param Type Description seconds number the interval in seconds [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Get app-level opt out flag that will disable Google Analytics

Param Type Description [success] function the success callback (value is passed to callback)

Set app-level opt out flag that will disable Google Analytics

Param Type Default Description [enabled] boolean true true for opt out or false to opt in [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets the log level

Param Type Description logLevel number the log level (refer to LogLevel for values) [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Manually dispatches hits

Param Type Description [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Gets a field value. Returned as argument to success callback. If multiple trackers are being used, this returns an array of trackerId and field value pairs, e.g., [{ "UA-XXXXX-1" : "field_value1" }, { "UA-XXXXX-2" : "field_value2" }]

Param Type Description key string the key success function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets a field value

Param Type Description key string the key value the value [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Generates a hit to be sent with the specified params and current field values

Param Type Description params object the params [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Closes the tracker

Param Type Description [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets a custom dimension

Param Type Description id number the id [value] string the value [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sets a custom metric

Param Type Description id number the id [value] number the value [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends an event

Param Type Default Description category string the category action string the action [label] string "''" the label [value] number 0 the value [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends an event with additional params

Param Type Default Description category string the category action string the action [label] string "''" the label [value] number 0 the value params object the params [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends a screen view

Param Type Description screenName string the screenName [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends a screen view with additional params

Param Type Description screenName string the screenName params object the params [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends a user timing

Param Type Description category string the category variable string the variable label string the label time number the time [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Sends an exception

Param Type Description description string the exception description [fatal] boolean marks the exception as fatal [success] function the success callback [error] function the error callback

Tracks unhandled scripts errors (window.onerror) and then calls sendException. This function optionally can be passed an object containing a formmatter function which takes in all the args to window.onError and should return a String with the formatted error description to be sent to Google Analytics. Also the object can provide a fatal property which will be passed to sendException (defaults to true).

