Provides Apache Cordova/Phonegap support for Google Analytics using the native sdks for Android & iOS.
This plugin provides support for some of the more specific analytics functions (screen, event & exception tracking, custom metrics & dimensions) and also the more generic set and send functions which can be used to implement all of the Google Analytics collection features.
As an example tracking a screen could be implemented using either the sendAppView function or the send function:
var analytics = navigator.analytics;
// set the tracking id
analytics.setTrackingId('UA-XXXXX-X');
// ...or set multiple tracking ids
analytics.setMultipleTrackingIds(['UA-XXXXX-1', 'UA-XXXXX-2']);
analytics.sendAppView('home', successCallback, errorCallback);
// or the same could be done using the send function
var Fields = analytics.Fields,
HitTypes = analytics.HitTypes,
LogLevel = analytics.LogLevel,
params = {};
params[Fields.HIT_TYPE] = HitTypes.APP_VIEW;
params[Fields.SCREEN_NAME] = 'home';
analytics.setLogLevel(LogLevel.INFO);
analytics.send(params, successCallback, errorCallback);
The send & set functions provide maximum flexibility and allow you to utilize all of the Google Analytics collection calls. Some helper functions are also provided to support some of the more common analytic functions.
For more information about measurement protocol refer to the following page:
Measurement Protocol Developer Guide
cordova plugin add com.cmackay.plugins.googleanalytics
To use a specific version of Google's
play-services-analytics library just specify it with the
ANALYTICS_VERSION variable.
cordova plugin add com.cmackay.plugins.googleanalytics --variable ANALYTICS_VERSION='11.0.1'
GA Field Types
Kind: static property of
analytics
GA Hit Types
Kind: static property of
analytics
Log Levels
Kind: static property of
analytics
Sets the tracking id
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|trackingId
string
|the trackingId
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets multiple tracking ids. This will override any tracking id previously set.
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|trackingIds
array
|array of trackingId parameters
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets the dispatch Interval
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|seconds
number
|the interval in seconds
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Get app-level opt out flag that will disable Google Analytics
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[success]
function
|the success callback (value is passed to callback)
Set app-level opt out flag that will disable Google Analytics
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[enabled]
boolean
true
|true for opt out or false to opt in
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets the log level
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|logLevel
number
|the log level (refer to LogLevel for values)
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Manually dispatches hits
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Gets a field value. Returned as argument to success callback. If multiple trackers are being used, this returns an array of trackerId and field value pairs, e.g., [{ "UA-XXXXX-1" : "field_value1" }, { "UA-XXXXX-2" : "field_value2" }]
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|the key
|success
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets a field value
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|the key
|value
|the value
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Generates a hit to be sent with the specified params and current field values
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|params
object
|the params
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Closes the tracker
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets a custom dimension
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
number
|the id
|[value]
string
|the value
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sets a custom metric
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
number
|the id
|[value]
number
|the value
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends an event
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|category
string
|the category
|action
string
|the action
|[label]
string
"''"
|the label
|[value]
number
0
|the value
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends an event with additional params
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|category
string
|the category
|action
string
|the action
|[label]
string
"''"
|the label
|[value]
number
0
|the value
|params
object
|the params
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends a screen view
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|screenName
string
|the screenName
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends a screen view with additional params
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|screenName
string
|the screenName
|params
object
|the params
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends a user timing
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|category
string
|the category
|variable
string
|the variable
|label
string
|the label
|time
number
|the time
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Sends an exception
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|description
string
|the exception description
|[fatal]
boolean
|marks the exception as fatal
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback
Tracks unhandled scripts errors (window.onerror) and then calls sendException. This function optionally can be passed an object containing a formmatter function which takes in all the args to window.onError and should return a String with the formatted error description to be sent to Google Analytics. Also the object can provide a fatal property which will be passed to sendException (defaults to true).
Kind: static method of
analytics
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
object
|the options { formatter: Function, fatal: Boolean }
|[success]
function
|the success callback
|[error]
function
|the error callback