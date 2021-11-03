Please be aware that this application / sample is provided as-is for demonstration purposes without any guarantee of support

Note: this is the current underlying implementation for https://www.npmjs.com/package/@ionic-native/web-intent and https://ionicframework.com/docs/native/web-intent/

Android X support

For Android X Support please use version >= 2.x.x

For Android Support Library please use version 1.3.x

Interaction with Camera Plugin

If you are installing this plugin along with cordova-plugin-camera you MUST install cordova-plugin-camera first.

Overview

This Cordova plugin provides a general purpose shim layer for the Android intent mechanism, exposing various ways to handle sending and receiving intents.

Credits

This project uses code released under the following MIT projects:

https://github.com/napolitano/cordova-plugin-intent (marked as no longer maintained)

https://github.com/Initsogar/cordova-webintent.git (no longer available on github but the project is forked here: https://github.com/darryncampbell/cordova-webintent) This project is also released under MIT. Credit is given in the code where appropriate

IntentShim

This plugin defines a window.plugins.intentShim object which provides an API for interacting with the Android intent mechanism on any Android device.

Testing / Example

An example application is available at https://github.com/darryncampbell/plugin-intent-api-exerciser to demonstrate the API and can be used to test the functionality.

Installation

Cordova Version < 7

cordova plugin add https://github.com/darryncampbell/darryncampbell-cordova-plugin-intent.git

Cordova Version >= 7

cordova plugin add com-darryncampbell-cordova-plugin-intent

Use with PhoneGap

Please use the latest PhoneGap cli when including this plugin, please refer to Issue 63 for context.

Supported Platforms

Android

Registers a broadcast receiver for the specified filters

window .plugins .intentShim .registerBroadcastReceiver ( filters , callback );

Description

The intentShim.registerBroadcastReceiver function registers a dynamic broadcast receiver for the specified list of filters and invokes the specified callback when any of those filters are received

Example

Register a broadcast receiver for two filters:

window .plugins.intentShim.registerBroadcastReceiver({ filterActions : [ 'com.darryncampbell.cordova.plugin.broadcastIntent.ACTION' , 'com.darryncampbell.cordova.plugin.broadcastIntent.ACTION_2' ] }, function ( intent ) { console .log( 'Received broadcast intent: ' + JSON .stringify(intent.extras)); } );

Unregisters any BroadcastRecivers

window .plugins .intentShim .unregisterBroadcastReceiver ();

Description

The intentShim.unregisterBroadcastReceiver function unregisters all broadcast receivers registered with intentShim.registerBroadcastReceiver(filters, callback); . No further broadcasts will be received for any registered filter after this call.

Android Quirks

The developer is responsible for calling unregister / register when their application goes into the background or comes back to the foreground, if desired.

Example

Unregister the broadcast receiver when the application receives an onPause event:

bindEvents: function ( ) { document .addEventListener( 'pause' , this .onPause, false ); }, onPause : function ( ) { window .plugins.intentShim.unregisterBroadcastReceiver(); }

Sends a broadcast intent

window .plugins .intentShim .sendBroadcast ( action , extras , successCallback , failureCallback );

Description

The intentShim.sendBroadcast function sends an Android broadcast intent with a specified action

Example

Send a broadcast intent to a specified action that contains a random number in the extras

window .plugins.intentShim.startActivity( { action : "com.darryncampbell.cordova.plugin.intent.ACTION" , extras : { 'random.number' : Math .floor(( Math .random() * 1000 ) + 1 ) } }, function ( ) {}, function ( ) {alert( 'Failed to open URL via Android Intent' )} );

Returns the content of the intent used whenever the application activity is launched

window .plugins .intentShim .onIntent ( callback );

Description

The intentShim.onIntent function returns the intent which launched the Activity and maps to the Android Activity's onNewIntent() method, https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity.html#onNewIntent(android.content.Intent). The registered callback is invoked whenever the activity is launched

Android Quirks

By default the android application will be created with launch mode set to 'SingleTop'. If you wish to change this to 'SingleTask' you can do so by modifying config.xml as follows:

< platform name = "android" > ... < preference name = "AndroidLaunchMode" value = "singleTask" /> </ platform >

See https://www.mobomo.com/2011/06/android-understanding-activity-launchmode/ for more information on the differences between the two.

Example

Registers a callback to be invoked

window .plugins.intentShim.onIntent( function ( intent ) { console .log( 'Received Intent: ' + JSON .stringify(intent.extras)); });

Starts a new activity using an intent built from action, url, type, extras or some subset of those parameters

window .plugins .intentShim .startActivity ( params , successCallback , failureCallback );

Description

The intentShim.startActivity function maps to Android's activity method startActivity, https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity.html#startActivity(android.content.Intent) to launch a new activity.

Android Quirks

Some common actions are defined as constants in the plugin, see below.

Examples

Launch the maps activity

window .plugins.intentShim.startActivity( { action : window .plugins.intentShim.ACTION_VIEW, url : 'geo:0,0?q=London' }, function ( ) {}, function ( ) {alert( 'Failed to open URL via Android Intent' )} );

Launch the web browser

window .plugins.intentShim.startActivity( { action : window .plugins.intentShim.ACTION_VIEW, url : 'http://www.google.co.uk' }, function ( ) {}, function ( ) {alert( 'Failed to open URL via Android Intent' )} );

Retrieves the intent that launched the activity

window .plugins .intentShim .getIntent ( resultCallback , failureCallback );

Description

The intentShim.getIntent function maps to Android's activity method getIntent, https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity.html#getIntent() to return the intent that started this activity.

Example

window .plugins.intentShim.getIntent( function ( intent ) { console .log( 'Action' + JSON .stringify(intent.action)); var intentExtras = intent.extras; if (intentExtras == null ) intentExtras = "No extras in intent" ; console .log( 'Launch Intent Extras: ' + JSON .stringify(intentExtras)); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Error getting launch intent' ); });

Starts a new activity and return the result to the application

window .plugins .intentShim .startActivityForResult ( params , resultCallback , failureCallback );

Description

The intentShim.startActivityForResult function maps to Android's activity method startActivityForResult, https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity.html#startActivityForResult(android.content.Intent, int) to launch a new activity and the resulting data is returned via the resultCallback.

Android Quirks

Some common actions are defined as constants in the plugin, see below.

Example

Pick an Android contact

window .plugins.intentShim.startActivityForResult( { action : window .plugins.intentShim.ACTION_PICK, url : "content://com.android.contacts/contacts" , requestCode : 1 }, function ( intent ) { if (intent.extras.requestCode == 1 ) { console .log( 'Picked contact: ' + intent.data); } }, function ( ) { console .log( "StartActivityForResult failure" ); });

Assuming this application was started with intentShim.startActivityForResult , send a result back

window .plugins .intentShim .sendResult ( args , callback );

Description

The intentShim.sendResult function returns an Activity.RESULT_OK Intent to the activity that started this application, along with any extras that you want to send along (as args.extras object), and a callback function. It then calls Android Activity's finish() method, https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity.html#finish().

Android Quirks

Both args and callback arguments have to be provided. If you do not need the functionality, send an empty object and an empty function

window .plugins .intentShim .sendResult ({}, function () {});

Example

window .plugins .intentShim .sendResult ( { extras : { 'Test Intent' : 'Successfully sent' , 'Test Intent int' : 42 , 'Test Intent bool' : true, 'Test Intent double' : parseFloat ( "142.12" ) } }, function () { } );

Returns a boolean indicating if a specific package is installed on the device.

window .plugins.intentShim.packageExists(packageName, callback);

Description

The intentShim.packageExists function returns a boolean indicating if a specific package is installed on the current device.

Example

const packageName = 'com.android.contacts' ; window .plugins.intentShim.packageExists(packageName, (exists) => { if (exists) { console .log( ` ${packageName} exists!` ); } else { console .log( ` ${packageName} does not exist...` ); } });

Predefined Constants

The following constants are defined in the plugin for use in JavaScript

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_SEND

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_VIEW

window.plugins.intentShim.EXTRA_TEXT

window.plugins.intentShim.EXTRA_SUBJECT

window.plugins.intentShim.EXTRA_STREAM

window.plugins.intentShim.EXTRA_EMAIL

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_CALL

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_SENDTO

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_GET_CONTENT

window.plugins.intentShim.ACTION_PICK

Tested Versions

Tested with Cordova version 6.5.0 and Cordova Android version 6.2.1