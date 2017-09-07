openbase logo
cbb

com-badrit-base64

by Hazem Hagrass
0.2.0 (see all)

Plugin to get base64 encoding of any IMAGE, Base64 can be retrieved for any file for android, however for iOS images only supported

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Image Base64 plugin for Cordova / PhoneGap

This Plugin is used to encode base64 of any image, it uses js code for iOS, but in case of android it uses native code to handle android versions lower than v.3

Usage

Example Usage: 

//filePath is the absolute path to the file(/mnt/sdcard/...)
window.plugins.Base64.encodeFile(filePath, function(base64){
            console.log('file base64 encoding: ' + base64);
        });

Installation

for Cordova >= 3.0.0

phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/hazemhagrass/phonegap-base64.git

cordova plugin add https://github.com/hazemhagrass/phonegap-base64.git

for Cordova >= 5.0.0

cordova plugin add com-badrit-base64

This has been successfully tested on Cordova 3.0 to 3.1.

MIT Licence

Copyright 2013 Monday Consulting GmbH

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

