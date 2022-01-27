Colyseus is an Authoritative Multiplayer Framework for Node.js, with clients available for the Web, Unity3d, Defold, Haxe, and Cocos2d-X. (See official clients)

The project focuses on providing synchronizable data structures for realtime and turn-based games, matchmaking, and ease of usage both on the server-side and client-side.

The mission of the framework is to be a standard netcode & matchmaking solution for any kind of project you can think of!

You're encouraged to take a look on some games being developed with it and make your own!

What Colyseus provides to you:

WebSocket-based communication

Simple API in the server-side and client-side.

Automatic state synchronization between server and client.

Matchmaking clients into game sessions

Scale vertically or horizontally

What Colyseus won't provide:

Game Engine: Colyseus is agnostic of the engine you're using. Need Physics? Add your own logic / package.

Database: It's up to you to configure and select which database you'd like to use.

See roadmap for our future plans.

🚀 Quickstart

Create a bare-bones Colyseus server by using npm init colyseus-app .

npm init colyseus-app my-colyseus- server cd my-colyseus- server npm start

🕹️ Official Client Integration

@colyseus/social - Authentication and Social features for Colyseus

@colyseus/proxy - Proxy & Service Discovery for scaling Colyseus

@colyseus/monitor - A Web Monitoring Panel for Colyseus

@colyseus/loadtest - Utility tool for load testing Colyseus

colyseus-hxjs: Haxe externs for colyseus server (by @serjek)

colyseus-kotlin: Client for Java/Kotlin (by @doorbash)

Stencyl Extension: Stencyl extension to communicate with a Colyseus server (by MdotEdot)

Colyseus-ObjC: Client for Objective C (by @swittk)

Colyseus-for-C2: Client for Construct 2 (by @Keevle)

Usage examples

See the official examples for usage reference with the latest version of Colyseus.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

Contributing

We encourage you to contribute to Colyseus! Please check out the Contributing guide for guidelines about how to proceed. Join us!

Everyone interacting in Colyseus and its sub-projects' codebases, issue trackers and chat rooms is expected to follow the code of conduct.

License

MIT