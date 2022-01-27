openbase logo
colyseus

by colyseus
0.14.23 (see all)

⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js

Multiplayer Framework for Node.js.
View documentation

Colyseus is an Authoritative Multiplayer Framework for Node.js, with clients available for the Web, Unity3d, Defold, Haxe, and Cocos2d-X. (See official clients)

The project focuses on providing synchronizable data structures for realtime and turn-based games, matchmaking, and ease of usage both on the server-side and client-side.

The mission of the framework is to be a standard netcode & matchmaking solution for any kind of project you can think of!

You're encouraged to take a look on some games being developed with it and make your own!

⭐️ Enjoying Colyseus? Show your support by starring the project on GitHub ⭐️

What Colyseus provides to you:

  • WebSocket-based communication
  • Simple API in the server-side and client-side.
  • Automatic state synchronization between server and client.
  • Matchmaking clients into game sessions
  • Scale vertically or horizontally

What Colyseus won't provide:

  • Game Engine: Colyseus is agnostic of the engine you're using. Need Physics? Add your own logic / package.
  • Database: It's up to you to configure and select which database you'd like to use.

See roadmap for our future plans.

🚀 Quickstart

Create a bare-bones Colyseus server by using npm init colyseus-app.

npm init colyseus-app my-colyseus-server
cd my-colyseus-server
npm start

🏟 Colyseus Arena: Fast & Scalable Cloud Hosting

  • Looking for a fully managed solution for your Colyseus game server?
  • Want to focus on game development and not on the hosting and infrastructure?
  • Launching a production title and need a solution for 1,000 to 100,000+ CCUs?

If so Colyseus Arena cloud hosting is the solution you are looking for. Easily upload your existing Colyseus Server code and get started today for Free!

🕹️ Official Client Integration

🛠️ Tools

Tools made by the community ❤️

Usage examples

See the official examples for usage reference with the latest version of Colyseus.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Aymeric Chauvin
💬 💡
Brian Hay
🖋
Damian A. Pastorini
💬 📖 🐛
Darek Greenly
💬 🐛 💻
David Rydwanski
💬 💻
Dr. Burton
🧑‍🏫
Endel Dreyer
💻 📖 💡

Enriqueto
💼
Fazri Zubair
💬 💻 🤔 💼
Federico
🐛 💻
James Jacoby
💬 💡 🖋
Jonas Voland
💬 🐛 💻 🤔 💡
Kyle J. Kemp
💬 🐛 💻 🤔
Luke Wood
💬 🐛 💻

Milad Doorbash
🐛 💻
Nikita Borisov
🐛 💻 💼 🤔
Phil Harvey
📖
Sergey
🐛 💻
Tom
💬 🐛 🤔
Tommy Leung
🧑‍🏫
digimbyte
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

Contributing

We encourage you to contribute to Colyseus! Please check out the Contributing guide for guidelines about how to proceed. Join us!

Everyone interacting in Colyseus and its sub-projects' codebases, issue trackers and chat rooms is expected to follow the code of conduct.

Backers / Supporters via Patreon

As of February 2021, Colyseus is owned and sponsored by Lucid Sight. A warm thank you for previous supporters of the project is forever documented in the early supporters wiki page.

License

MIT

