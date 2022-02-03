Create text-based columns suitable for console output from objects or arrays of objects.
Columns are automatically resized to fit the content of the largest cell. Each cell will be padded with spaces to fill the available space and ensure column contents are left-aligned.
Designed to handle sensible wrapping in npm search results.
npm search before & after integrating columnify:
$ npm install columnify
var columnify = require('columnify')
var columns = columnify(data, options)
console.log(columns)
Objects are converted to a list of key/value pairs:
var data = {
"commander@0.6.1": 1,
"minimatch@0.2.14": 3,
"mkdirp@0.3.5": 2,
"sigmund@1.0.0": 3
}
console.log(columnify(data))
KEY VALUE
commander@0.6.1 1
minimatch@0.2.14 3
mkdirp@0.3.5 2
sigmund@1.0.0 3
var data = {
"commander@0.6.1": 1,
"minimatch@0.2.14": 3,
"mkdirp@0.3.5": 2,
"sigmund@1.0.0": 3
}
console.log(columnify(data, {columns: ['MODULE', 'COUNT']}))
MODULE COUNT
commander@0.6.1 1
minimatch@0.2.14 3
mkdirp@0.3.5 2
sigmund@1.0.0 3
Column headings are extracted from the keys in supplied objects.
var columnify = require('columnify')
var columns = columnify([{
name: 'mod1',
version: '0.0.1'
}, {
name: 'module2',
version: '0.2.0'
}])
console.log(columns)
NAME VERSION
mod1 0.0.1
module2 0.2.0
By default, all properties are converted into columns, whether or not they exist on every object or not.
To explicitly specify which columns to include, and in which order, supply a "columns" or "include" array ("include" is just an alias).
var data = [{
name: 'module1',
description: 'some description',
version: '0.0.1',
}, {
name: 'module2',
description: 'another description',
version: '0.2.0',
}]
var columns = columnify(data, {
columns: ['name', 'version']
})
console.log(columns)
NAME VERSION
module1 0.0.1
module2 0.2.0
You can set a number of options at a global level (ie. for all columns) or on a per column basis.
Set options on a per column basis by using the
config option to specify individual columns:
var columns = columnify(data, {
optionName: optionValue,
config: {
columnName: {optionName: optionValue},
columnName: {optionName: optionValue},
}
})
As with all options, you can define the
maxWidth and
minWidth globally, or for specified columns. By default, wrapping will happen at word boundaries. Empty cells or those which do not fill the
minWidth will be padded with spaces.
var columns = columnify([{
name: 'mod1',
description: 'some description which happens to be far larger than the max',
version: '0.0.1',
}, {
name: 'module-two',
description: 'another description larger than the max',
version: '0.2.0',
}], {
minWidth: 20,
config: {
description: {maxWidth: 30}
}
})
console.log(columns)
NAME DESCRIPTION VERSION
mod1 some description which happens 0.0.1
to be far larger than the max
module-two another description larger 0.2.0
than the max
You can set a hard maximum line width using the
maxLineWidth option.
Beyond this value data is unceremoniously truncated with no truncation
marker.
This can either be a number or 'auto' to set the value to the width of stdout.
Setting this value to 'auto' prevent TTY-imposed line-wrapping when lines exceed the screen width.
You can disable wrapping and instead truncate content at the maximum
column width by using the
truncate option. Truncation respects word boundaries. A truncation marker,
…, will appear next to the last word in any truncated line.
var columns = columnify(data, {
truncate: true,
config: {
description: {
maxWidth: 20
}
}
})
console.log(columns)
NAME DESCRIPTION VERSION
mod1 some description… 0.0.1
module-two another description… 0.2.0
You can set the alignment of the column data by using the
align option.
var data = {
"mocha@1.18.2": 1,
"commander@2.0.0": 1,
"debug@0.8.1": 1
}
columnify(data, {config: {value: {align: 'right'}}})
KEY VALUE
mocha@1.18.2 1
commander@2.0.0 1
debug@0.8.1 1
align: 'center' works in a similar way.
Set a character to fill whitespace within columns with the
paddingChr option.
var data = {
"shortKey": "veryVeryVeryVeryVeryLongVal",
"veryVeryVeryVeryVeryLongKey": "shortVal"
}
columnify(data, { paddingChr: '.'})
By default,
columnify sanitises text by replacing any occurance of 1 or more whitespace characters with a single space.
columnify can be configured to respect existing new line characters using the
preserveNewLines option. Note this will still collapse all other whitespace.
var data = [{
name: "glob@3.2.9",
paths: [
"node_modules/tap/node_modules/glob",
"node_modules/tape/node_modules/glob"
].join('\n')
}, {
name: "nopt@2.2.1",
paths: [
"node_modules/tap/node_modules/nopt"
]
}, {
name: "runforcover@0.0.2",
paths: "node_modules/tap/node_modules/runforcover"
}]
console.log(columnify(data, {preserveNewLines: true}))
NAME PATHS
glob@3.2.9 node_modules/tap/node_modules/glob
node_modules/tape/node_modules/glob
nopt@2.2.1 node_modules/tap/node_modules/nopt
runforcover@0.0.2 node_modules/tap/node_modules/runforcover
Compare this with output without
preserveNewLines:
console.log(columnify(data, {preserveNewLines: false}))
// or just
console.log(columnify(data))
NAME PATHS
glob@3.2.9 node_modules/tap/node_modules/glob node_modules/tape/node_modules/glob
nopt@2.2.1 node_modules/tap/node_modules/nopt
runforcover@0.0.2 node_modules/tap/node_modules/runforcover
You can change the truncation marker to something other than the default
… by using the
truncateMarker option.
var columns = columnify(data, {
truncate: true,
truncateMarker: '>',
widths: {
description: {
maxWidth: 20
}
}
})
console.log(columns)
NAME DESCRIPTION VERSION
mod1 some description> 0.0.1
module-two another description> 0.2.0
If your columns need some bling, you can split columns with custom
characters by using the
columnSplitter option.
var columns = columnify(data, {
columnSplitter: ' | '
})
console.log(columns)
NAME | DESCRIPTION | VERSION
mod1 | some description which happens to be far larger than the max | 0.0.1
module-two | another description larger than the max | 0.2.0
Control whether column headers are displayed by using the
showHeaders option.
var columns = columnify(data, {
showHeaders: false
})
This also works well for hiding a single column header, like an
id column:
var columns = columnify(data, {
config: {
id: { showHeaders: false }
}
})
If you need to modify the presentation of column content or heading content there are two useful options for doing that:
dataTransform and
headingTransform. Both of these take a function and need to return a valid string.
var columns = columnify([{
name: 'mod1',
description: 'SOME DESCRIPTION TEXT.'
}, {
name: 'module-two',
description: 'SOME SLIGHTLY LONGER DESCRIPTION TEXT.'
}], {
dataTransform: function(data) {
return data.toLowerCase()
},
headingTransform: function(heading) {
return heading.toLowerCase()
},
config: {
name: {
headingTransform: function(heading) {
heading = "module " + heading
return "*" + heading.toUpperCase() + "*"
}
}
}
})
*MODULE NAME* description
mod1 some description text.
module-two some slightly longer description text.
columnify uses mycoboco/wcwidth.js to calculate length of multibyte characters:
var data = [{
name: 'module-one',
description: 'some description',
version: '0.0.1',
}, {
name: '这是一个很长的名字的模块',
description: '这真的是一个描述的内容这个描述很长',
version: "0.3.3"
}]
console.log(columnify(data))
i.e. before columnify added this feature
NAME DESCRIPTION VERSION
module-one some description 0.0.1
这是一个很长的名字的模块 这真的是一个描述的内容这个描述很长 0.3.3
NAME DESCRIPTION VERSION
module-one some description 0.0.1
这是一个很长的名字的模块 这真的是一个描述的内容这个描述很长 0.3.3
project : columnify
repo age : 8 years
active : 47 days
commits : 180
files : 57
authors :
123 Tim Oxley 68.3%
11 Nicholas Hoffman 6.1%
8 Tim 4.4%
7 Arjun Mehta 3.9%
6 Dany 3.3%
5 Tim Kevin Oxley 2.8%
5 Wei Gao 2.8%
4 Matias Singers 2.2%
3 Michael Kriese 1.7%
2 sreekanth370 1.1%
2 Dany Shaanan 1.1%
1 Tim Malone 0.6%
1 Seth Miller 0.6%
1 andyfusniak 0.6%
1 Isaac Z. Schlueter 0.6%
MIT