Styleable plain-text table generator. Useful for formatting console output. Available as both a command-line tool and isomorphic Javascript library.

Synopsis

Install the table-layout command-line app:

$ npm install

As input, table-layout takes a JSON file containing an array of objects.

[ { "country" : "USA" , "GDP" : "$19,485,394,000,000" , "population" : "325,084,756" }, { "country" : "China" , "GDP" : "$12,237,700,479,375" , "population" : "1,421,021,791" }, { "country" : "Japan" , "GDP" : "$4,872,415,104,315" , "population" : "127,502,725" } ]

The output of table-layout is a configurable plain-text table.

$ cat example/gdp.json | table -layout USA , 485 , 394 , 000 , 000 325 , 084 , 756 China , 237 , 700 , 479 , 375 1 , 421 , 021 , 791 Japan , 872 , 415 , 104 , 315 127 , 502 , 725

Examples

Please see below for example usage on the command-line. Programmatic examples are further down the page.

View Github issues

A quick way to see the latest issues on a repository (this example requires jq).

$ curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/npm/npm/issues \ | jq 'map({ number, title, login:.user.login, comments })' \ | table-layout

10263 npm run start Slepperpon 4 10262 npm-shrinkwrap.json being ignored for a dependency of a maxkorp 0 dependency (2.14.9, 3.3 .10 ) 10261 EPROTO Error Installing Packages azkaiart 2 10260 ENOENT during npm install with npm v3.3.6/v3.3.12 and lencioni 2 node v5.0.0 10259 npm install failed geraldvillorente 1 10258 npm moves common dependencies under a dependency on trygveaa 2 install 10257 [NPM3] Missing top level dependencies after npm install naholyr 0 10256 Yo meanjs app creation problem nrjkumar41 0 10254 sapnwrfc is not installing RamprasathS 0 10253 npm install deep dependence folder "node_modules" duyetvv 2 10251 cannot npm login w0ps 2 10250 Update npm-team.md louislarry 0 10248 cant install module I created nousacademy 4 10247 Cannot install passlib nicola883 3 10246 Error installing Gulp AlanIsrael0 1 10245 cannot install packages through NPM RoyGeagea 11 10244 Remove arguments from npm-dedupe.md bengotow 0 etc. etc.

Format an article into columns

Formatting long chunks of text into columns for display side by side.

[ { "column 1" : "The Kingdom of Scotland was a state in north-west Europe traditionally said to have been founded in 843, which joined with the Kingdom of England to form a unified Kingdom of Great Britain in 1707. Its territories expanded and shrank, but it came to occupy the northern third of the island of Great Britain, sharing a land border to the south with the Kingdom of England. " , "column 2" : "Operation Barbarossa (German: Unternehmen Barbarossa) was the code name for Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II, which began on 22 June 1941. Over the course of the operation, about four million soldiers of the Axis powers invaded Soviet Russia along a 2,900 kilometer front, the largest invasion force in the history of warfare. In addition to troops, the Germans employed some 600,000 motor vehicles and between 600–700,000 horses." } ]

Output:

$ cat example/two-columns.json | table-layout The Kingdom of Scotland was a state in Operation Barbarossa ( German : Unternehmen north-west Europe traditionally said to Barbarossa ) was the code name for Nazi have been founded in 843 , which joined Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union with the Kingdom of England to form a during World War II , which began on 22 unified Kingdom of Great Britain in 1707. June 1941. Over the course of the Its territories expanded and shrank, but operation, about four million soldiers of it came to occupy the northern third of the Axis powers invaded Soviet Russia the island of Great Britain , sharing a along a 2 , 900 kilometer front, the land border to the south with the Kingdom largest invasion force in the history of of England . warfare. In addition to troops, the Germans employed some 600 , 000 motor vehicles and between 600 – 700 , 000 horses.

Notice the columns above have equal width - this is the default style. You can give one or more columns a specific width using the --width option. In the example below we give "column 2" a specific width of 55 characters:

$ cat example/two-columns.json | table-layout --width "column 2: 55" The Kingdom of Scotland was a Operation Barbarossa ( German : Unternehmen Barbarossa ) state in north-west Europe was the code name for Nazi Germany's invasion of the traditionally said to have Soviet Union during World War II , which began on 22 been founded in 843 , which June 1941. Over the course of the operation, about joined with the Kingdom of four million soldiers of the Axis powers invaded England to form a unified Soviet Russia along a 2 , 900 kilometer front, the Kingdom of Great Britain in largest invasion force in the history of warfare. In 1707. Its territories addition to troops, the Germans employed some 600 , 000 expanded and shrank, but it motor vehicles and between 600 – 700 , 000 horses. came to occupy the northern third of the island of Great Britain , sharing a land border to the south with the Kingdom of England .

Include configuration options with the input

Table-layout expects an array of objects as the input. However, if the input data is a plain object with the fields options and data defined then these properties will be used as the table options and data respectively. Example:

{ "options" : { "noTrim" : true , "columns" : [ { "name" : "name" , "width" : 25 }, { "name" : "description" , "width" : 20 }, { "name" : "html_url" , "width" : 20 , "break" : true }, { "name" : "stargazers_count" , "width" : 5 } ] }, "data" : [ ... ] }

Please see this folder for examples of input containing both options and data.

Full command-line usage guide:

table-layout Styleable plain-text table generator. Useful for formatting console output. Synopsis $ cat json-file | table-layout [options] $ table-layout [options] json-file Options --file string A JSON input file to read. If not present, table-layout will look for input on stdin. -w, --width widths specify a list of column widths in the format '<column>:<width>' , for example: $ cat <file> | table-layout --width "column 1: 10" "column 2: 30" -l, --padding-left string One or more characters to pad the left of each column. Defaults to ' ' . -r, --padding-right string One or more characters to pad the right of each column. Defaults to ' ' . -h, --help

Programmatic Usage

Using the table-layout API directly from Javascript gives you a little more power and flexibility over the output.

Install as a library

Add table-output to your project:

$ npm install

Display an array of objects as a table

Trivial example. Read a JSON file from disk and output a table with a maximum width (in characters) of 60.

import Table from 'table-layout' import { promises as fs } from 'fs' const issues = await fs.readFile( './issues.json' , 'utf8' ) const table = new Table( JSON .parse(issues), { maxWidth : 60 }) console .log(table.toString())

An example input file:

[ { "number" : 15134 , "title" : "Coveralls has no source available " , "login" : "ndelangen" , "comments" : 0 }, { "number" : 15133 , "title" : "Fixing --preserve-symlinks. Enhancing node to exploit." , "login" : "phestermcs" , "comments" : 0 }, { "number" : 15131 , "title" : "Question - Confused about NPM's local installation philosophy" , "login" : "the1mills" , "comments" : 0 }, { "number" : 15130 , "title" : "Question - global npm cache directory if user is root?" , "login" : "ORESoftware" , "comments" : 0 } ]

This is the output:

15134 Coveralls has no source available ndelangen 0 15133 Fixing --preserve-symlinks. phestermcs 0 Enhancing node to exploit. 15131 Question - Confused about NPM's the1mills 0 local installation philosophy 15130 Question - global npm cache ORESoftware 0 directory if user is root? 15127 how to installa gulp fontfacegen aramgreat 0 on Windows 10 15097 Cannot install package from mastertinner 3 tarball out of package.json entry generated by npm 15067 npm "SELF_SIGNED_CERT_IN_CHAIN" LegendsLyfe 3 error when installing discord.js with .log

Cherry-picked and computed values

Sometimes, your input data might contain a deeper structure or you want to transform or compute some values. Some example input data with structural depth and large numbers you'd like to reformat:

[ { "country" : { "name" : "USA" }, "GDP" : 19485394000000 , "population" : 325084756 }, { "country" : { "name" : "China" }, "GDP" : 12237700479375 , "population" : 1421021791 }, { "country" : { "name" : "Japan" }, "GDP" : 4872415104315 , "population" : 127502725 } ]

Example usage of the column getter function:

import Table from 'table-layout' import { promises as fs } from 'fs' const rows = JSON .parse( await fs.readFile( './example/deep-data/gdp.json' , 'utf8' )) const germanCurrency = new Intl .NumberFormat( 'de-DE' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'EUR' }) const germanNumber = new Intl .NumberFormat( 'de-DE' , { notation : 'compact' , maximumSignificantDigits : 3 , maximumFractionDigits : 0 }) const table = new Table(rows, { maxWidth : 60 , columns : [ { name : 'country' , get : ( cellValue ) => cellValue.name }, { name : 'GDP' , get : ( cellValue ) => germanCurrency.format(cellValue) }, { name : 'population' , get : ( cellValue ) => germanNumber.format(cellValue) }, ] }) console .log(table.toString())

Output.

$ node example/computed-values.js USA 19.485 .394 .000 .000 ,00 € 325 Mio. China 12.237 .700 .479 .375 ,00 € 1 ,42 Mrd. Japan 4.872 .415 .104 .315 ,00 € 128 Mio.

Colour-scale conditional formatting

See this file for a example of colour-scale formatting (increasing intensity of red/green for more positive/negative values).

API Reference

For the full API documentation, see here.

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Within a Node.js CommonJS Module:

const TableLayout = require ( 'table-layout' )

Within a Node.js ECMAScript Module:

import TableLayout from 'table-layout'

Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import TableLayout from './node_modules/table-layout/dist/index.mjs'

See Also

gfmt: A github-flavoured-markdown table generator.

