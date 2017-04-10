Using

Installation

$ npm i colu

Documentation

Full documentation for this Module can be found here: http://documentation.colu.co/

Running as a standalone server

To run as a standalone server you need to install Node.Js and NPM. Then install the colu module globaly like this:

$ npm i -g colu

Then just run it from the terminal like this:

$ colu

And now you can use JSON-RPC 2.0 requests to use the Colu SDK. By default it will be hosted at : 127.0.0.1:80 and will be locked to local host only.

Developing

Testing

$ npm test

Docker

Build image

docker build -t colunodejs .

Run image in a container

docker run -p 8080 :80 -it colunodejs

You should now be able to make your api calls to port 8080 on your host machine (or select another port, say 1234, by running instead with docker run -p 1234:80 -it colunodejs )

View your container running

docker ps

Stopping the container