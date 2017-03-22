colr

Simple color conversion library based on simplicity and stability

API

Constructors

Create a new instance of the Colr class

var colr = new Colr(); var colr = Colr.fromHex( '#abc123' ); var colr = Colr.fromRgb( 20 , 30 , 40 ); var colr = Colr.fromRgbArray([ 20 , 30 , 40 ]); var colr = Colr.fromRgbObject({ r : 20 , g : 30 , b : 40 }); var colr = Colr.fromHsl( 320 , 20 , 90 ); var colr = Colr.fromHslArray([ 320 , 20 , 90 ]); var colr = Colr.fromHslObject({ h : 320 , s : 20 , l : 90 }); var colr = Colr.fromGrayscale( 128 );

Importers

Change the color of an existing Colr instance.

All methods return the colr instance and can be chained.

var colr = new Colr(); colr.fromHex( '#abc123' ); colr.fromRgb( 20 , 30 , 40 ); colr.fromRgbArray([ 20 , 30 , 40 ]); colr.fromRgbObject({ r : 20 , g : 30 , b : 40 }); colr.fromHsl( 320 , 20 , 90 ); colr.fromHslArray([ 320 , 20 , 90 ]); colr.fromHslObject({ h : 320 , s : 20 , l : 90 }); colr.fromHsv( 30 , 80 , 20 ); colr.fromHsvArray([ 30 , 80 , 20 ]); colr.fromHsvObject({ h : 30 , s : 80 , v : 20 }); colr.fromGrayscale( 128 );

Hsl/Hsv ranges

These are not 0 to 255 but rather:

Hue: [0, 360 ] Saturation: [0, 100 ] Lightness/Value: [0, 100 ]

Exporters

Convert the color to another format

var colr = Colr().fromHex( 'bada55' ); colr.toHex(); colr.toRgbArray(); colr.toRgbObject(); colr.toRawRgbArray(); colr.toRawRgbObject(); colr.toHslArray(); colr.toHslObject(); colr.toRawHslArray(); colr.toRawHslObject(); colr.toHsvArray(); colr.toHsvObject(); colr.toRawHsvArray(); colr.toRawHsvObject(); colr.toGrayscale();

Modifiers

All methods return the colr instance and can be chained.

var colr = Colr.fromHex( '000' ).lighten( 20 ); colr.toHex(); var colr = Colr.fromHex( 'FFF' ).darken( 20 ); colr.toHex();

Misc

var a = Colr.fromHex( '#000' ); var b = a.clone(); a.lighten( 20 ); a.toHex(); b.toHex();

Benchmarks