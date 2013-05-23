THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER UNDER ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT

This project combines two projects: coloured and log.js. It extends the functionality provided by log.js and colourizes your logs using coloured .

Installation

npm install coloured-log

Examples

Since coloured-log simply extends functionality provided by log.js , you can use it just as you would use log.js normally.

The following code:

var Log = require( 'coloured-log' ) , log = new Log( Log . DEBUG ) log .emergency( 'Site just went down!' ); log .alert( 'Cannot connect to datastore!' ); log .critical( 'Request timeout' ); log .error( 'Exception thrown by controller' ); log . warning ( 'Couldn\' t find the user \ 's session' ); log . notice ( 'Viewname wasn\' t defined '); log.info(' Connected to databas e'); log.debug(' Hello World ');

...will output something like this:

Special Thanks

Thanks to TJ Holowaychuk and Gianni Chiappetta for making beautifully crafted softwares.

License

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org/