A cored, fixed, documented and optimized version of the popular colors.js. Can be used as a drop-in replacement, also works correctly in the browser, provides a CSS mode and has been compiled through Closure Compiler using advanced optimizations. Additionally, nearly every issue and pull request on the original has been incorporated.

Installation

npm install colour

Usage

This package extends the global String prototype with additional getters that apply terminal colors to your texts. Available styles are:

Emphasis: bold, italic, underline, inverse

bold, italic, underline, inverse Colors: yellow, cyan, white, magenta, green, red, grey, blue

yellow, cyan, white, magenta, green, red, grey, blue Sequencers: rainbow, zebra, random

Example

var colour = require ( 'colour' ); console .log( 'hello' .green); console .log( 'i like cake and pies' .underline.red) console .log( 'inverse the color' .inverse); console .log( 'OMG Rainbows!' .rainbow);

Or: As a drop-in replacement for colors

var colors = require ( 'colour' ); ...

Custom themes

Its also possible to define your own themes by creating new getters on the String object. Example:

var colour = require ( 'colour' ); colour.setTheme({ silly : 'rainbow' , input : 'grey' , verbose : 'cyan' , prompt : 'grey' , info : 'green' , data : 'grey' , help : 'cyan' , warn : [ 'yellow' , 'underline' ], debug : 'blue' , error : 'red bold' }); console .log( "this is an error" .error); console .log( "this is a warning" .warn); console .log(colour.green( "this is green" ));

Console, browser and browser-css mode

var colour = require ( 'colour' ); ... colour.mode = 'none' ; colour.mode = 'console' ; colour.mode = 'browser' ; colour.mode = 'browser-css' ;

Uninstalling / reinstalling on the global scope

If you have a reason to use a fresh String prototype in your application, you may also revert all extensions made.

var colour = require ( 'colour' ); ... colour.uninstall(); ... colour.install(); ...

More features

node.js/CommonJS compatible

RequireJS/AMD compatible

Browser/shim compatible

Closure Compiler externs included

Zero dependencies

Credits

Based on work started by Marak (Marak Squires), cloudhead (Alexis Sellier), mmalecki (Maciej Małecki), nicoreed (Nico Reed), morganrallen (Morgan Allen), JustinCampbell (Justin Campbell) and ded (Dustin Diaz).

License

The MIT-License (MIT)